Operating Room Integration Systems Market Forecasts Research Report 2027 | High demand from developing nations

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Size – USD 1,313.6 Million in 2019, Operating Room Integration Systems Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%

The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays.

The demand for operating room integration is projected to show a substantial pace throughout the forecasted period due to a rise in the number of surgical operations, an improvement in patient preference for minimally invasive surgery, and patient health issues in the operating roomOperating room integration sys. tems provide a solution to the challenges facing the operating rooms. The modern operating rooms provide consolidated data and have audio and video links and displays for all surgical instruments at the central command center, enabling the surgeons to perform various procedures efficiently without the need to step beyond the operating rooms.

Furthermore, hospitals have shifted their focus on integration of sophisticated MIS techniques for chronic illness diagnosis. The choice is due to the benefits of this technique, such as lower postoperative complication rates, reduced hospital stay, less discomfort, and rapid recovery time. It also has a high accuracy performance in contrast with conventional open surgery. The above factors are projected to boost the demand for operating room integration systems in the forecast period.

Market Drivers :

The rising worldwide demand for personalized medicines and the increasing adoption of advanced healthcare technology in hospitals drive market growth. Increased demand for new technology, a growing amount of surgical operations, pollution in operating rooms (OR) in hospitals, patient welfare problems in OR combined with increased preference for moderately invasive surgery (MIS) are the key drivers of market growth.

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Statistics

Key participants include Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

By device type, the audio-video management systems of integration systems accounted for a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2019. These projected to rise with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period; due to the increasing risk of breaking or pulling the essential cord during surgery or damage to any equipment, there is a high demand for MIS attributable to its associated advantages such as healthcare facilities.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecasted period due to the lack of hospital beds and scarce economic resources, outpatient surgery is increasingly performed, allowing physicians to achieve a more significant number of day-care surgical procedures.

By application, general surgery applications are significant contributors to the Operating Room Integration Systems Market, owing to the growing number of hospitals implementing MIS technologies involving integration systems, combined with the rising number of chronic diseases and needing surgical procedures.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Operating Room Integration Systems Market products is expected to drive the demand for Operating Room Integration Systems Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market on the basis of device type, end-use, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Video Management System

Display System

Documentation Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Regional Outlook

North America led the industry with a share of 43.9% in 2019 in terms of revenue. The main factors driving the regional market's growth are the growing demand for accessible healthcare services, increasing the need to reduce healthcare expenditure and the active acceptance of EHR by healthcare providers. The Asia Pacific operating room integration market is expected to expand significantly in the forecast period. Development is fueled by an increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic conditions involving surgical treatments and a growing need for advanced hospital medical devices.

North America dominated the market for Operating Room Integration Systems in 2019, attributable to the growing demand for surgical automation contributing to the growth of the regional market are increasing demand for affordable healthcare facilities, increasing the need to minimize healthcare spending, and the successful integration of EHR by healthcare organizations. The North America region held approximately 43.9% of the market share, followed by Europe, which held around 25.1% market share in the year 2019.

