Terry Moving & Storage Opens Brand-New, Premium Storage Vaults in Lake Forest, California

The company is currently offering low, introductory rates with 5-star service.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Moving & Storage is pleased to announce the opening of 200 brand-new, premium storage vaults in sunny Lake Forest, California.Based in Lake Forest, California itself, Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company that takes care of clients’ relocation and storage needs, from start to finish. The company is renowned for its professional packing, moving, and storage services provided by the best and most qualified movers who treat all items with care and respect.Recently, Terry Moving & Storage opened a sparkling clean and new set of 200 storage vaults for clients seeking to store their belongings in a safe and reliable space. The move comes as a result of the company’s expansion in Central/Northern California and fills a much-needed void in the area of storage opportunities in Lake Forest.“People need a safe and secure place to store their belongings - and I'm happy to be the one who can offer that to them,” says Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving & Storage. “We are inviting local residents to get a head start on their spring cleaning by taking advantage of low, introductory rates, and 5-star service with Terry Moving & Storage.”Units are selling fast, and, at this time, there are only 75 remaining.Currently, Terry Moving & Storage services eleven states, including CA, TX, OK, CO, OR, WA, WY, NV, AZ, and NM – with plans for further expansion in the near future.For more information about Terry Moving & Storage, or to reserve your Lake Forest Storage unit , please visit https://terrymovingoc.com About Terry Moving & StorageFor over 25 years, Terry Moving & Storage continues to supply its customers with a full suite of affordable moving services locally and throughout the eleven Western states. Since inception, the company has acquired an extensive repeat client base – a result that speaks to its exceptional dedication to providing superior customer care.