Florida Woman Thanks WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab in Tampa for Giving Her a Place to Heal

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, FL - The first step to long-term sobriety is finding the right treatment program that’s conducive to recovery. In a recent 5-star Google review, a Florida woman who was formerly a patient at WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab in Tampa expressed her gratitude for the addiction treatment center which she says was able to help her take the first and most important steps toward her successful recovery.

“WhiteSands gave me a place to heal, learn, and take the next steps towards a life I’ve always wanted,” she said.

WhiteSands patients receive tailored treatment plans based on their unique and specific needs. Medical and therapeutic staff work together to carefully review each patient’s case and determine the best course of treatment. By focusing on individualized treatment, WhiteSands has found that patients gain a better understanding of their addiction and are able to address its underlying causes.

Through a unique Life Skills program and effective behavioral therapies, WhiteSands teaches patients how to enjoy sober living. The Life Skills Program is centered around creating and maintaining a healthy and balanced routine in daily life. Understanding how to recognize and respond to triggers is a big concern for many in early recovery. Patients set up a daily schedule to minimize their triggers to use alcohol or drugs. By doing so, they implement a crucial step to creating healthy habits.

“Throughout our Life Skills Program, we want to teach patients to develop healthy time-management skills, to set healthy and achievable goals, to achieve balance in their work, personal life, health, and recovery,” said WhiteSands CEO and co-founder, Garry Jonas.

WhiteSands patients receive one on one therapy with their primary therapist four to five times per week. In these sessions and also in group therapy, behavioral health experts help patients explore and heal aspects of their lives that may have led to their substance use. They also explore other addictive behaviors that may include work, exercise, food, and more.

“The therapeutic programs and excellent staff allowed me to tackle my addiction in a safe and inspirational setting,” said the recent Tampa alumnus.

WhiteSands achieves high success rates for long-term sobriety. The Tampa treatment center is also well known for offering a supportive environment that allows patients to recover in comfort. Unique amenities and accommodations such as private rooms and access to cellphones are just a few ways WhiteSands helps patients relax during treatment.

In both 2020 and 2021, Newsweek Magazine ranked WhiteSands the number one addiction treatment center in Florida. This professional recognition plus hundreds of five-star reviews from former patients on Google are testaments to WhiteSands' dedication to the success of its clients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

WhiteSands Treatment is available 24/7 to answer questions or to help begin the treatment process immediately. Call (877) 640-7820 or visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more.

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:



WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa

+18132130442

215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606

(813) 213-0442