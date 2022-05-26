Global Video Surveillance Market to Record an Impressive Growth Rate USD 46.44 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Video Surveillance Market By System (Ip Surveillance, Analog Surveillance, Hybrid Surveillance), Platform (Software, Hardware, Services), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Video Surveillance market is expected to grow from USD 35.3 billion in 2019 to USD 46.44 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 11% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region has the highest growth rate in the global market of video surveillance owing to heavy investment in smart city projects. Rising security threats and concerns in India, Japan, South Korea and other countries is a factor which increases the need for video surveillance. Also, increasing awareness of security and safety across many verticals like infrastructure, public places and commercial also drives the demand for video surveillance.

The key players of this market are Axis Communication, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Bosch Security Systems, others.



Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd has launched a business intelligence application which allows retailers to gain a greater understanding of customer behavior and buying pattern.

The system segment includes IP surveillance, analog surveillance, hybrid surveillance. IP surveillance has the highest share owing to its many advantages than an IP camera CCTV system offers over the analog format. The platform segment includes software, hardware and services. Software section has the largest share. The application segment includes residential, infrastructure, public facility, commercial, industrial and military & defence. Infrastructure has the largest share due to increasing investments by the government of many countries to increase safety levels in public places support to build the market.

The driving factors of the market is the need to curtail terrorist and criminal attacks. The rising attacks by terrorist in the countries like US ad UK has demanded the development of video surveillance solutions. These are also used to curb anti-social activities like murder, theft, intrusion and robbery. The implementation of video surveillance makes a safe, crime-free environment and helps in improving the quality of life for citizens. Therefore, high cost of investment and lack of professional expertise of handling IP cameras are the factors that can hinder the growth in the video surveillance market.

About the report:

The global Video Surveillance market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

