With busy Memorial Day boating weekend, safety is key

The weather forecast for Memorial Day looks idyllic, which will create busy waterways throughout the state. Given that, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep safety in mind.

So far this year, two people have died on the water. DNR officials say all boaters have a role to play in keeping Minnesota’s lakes and rivers safe.

“We’ve seen almost-unprecedented pressure on our state’s waterways the past few years, and there’s no reason to think anything will be different this year,” said Lt. Adam Block, Enforcement Division boating law administrator. “It’s great to see people enjoying the best of our natural resources but before they do, we ask them to take a few moments to ensure every boat ride is a safe boat ride.”

With boaters of all experience and skill levels sharing Minnesota’s waterways, it’s up to every boater to do their part to ensure everyone makes it home at the end of the day. These safety tips can help make the start of the summer boating season fun, memorable and safe: