Dr. Suhyun An of the Campbell Medical Group is a leader in the field of regenerative medicine

A leading practitioner in the field of regenerative medicine, Dr. Suhyun An was chosen by Authority Magazine for an interview in their Female Disruptors series

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Suhyun An, Clinic Director at the Campbell Medical Clinic in Houston, Texas, was featured in Authority Magazine as part of a series highlighting Female Disruptors. In it Dr. An discusses how she is shaking up the medical industry by making a difference with regenerative medicine. Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

The Campbell Health Center is considered Houston’s leading medical clinic for many areas, including pain relief, facial aesthetics, anti-aging therapies, and customized medical treatment options. It offers non-surgical pain relief treatments for knee pain, back pain, shoulder pain, and many other ailments. The Campbell Health Center is able to help provide healing relief for pain in joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, as well as arthritis, neuropathy, fibromyalgia, or a disc problem. As a multidisciplinary clinic, it offers a combination of non-invasive medical treatments that aid and treat many conditions.

Dr. Suhyun An and her team of experts offer a wide range of medical treatment options to help patients recover from musculoskeletal problems, including chiropractic care, spinal decompression, physical rehabilitation, joint fluid therapy, trigger point injections, medical weight loss, and fitness coaching. Using this well-rounded selection of therapeutic medical treatment options, Campbell Health Center can help patients with an extensive list of problems.

In the interview, Dr. Suhyun An talks about a wide variety of topics, including her backstory and why she practices regenerative medicine, the positive aspects of disrupting an industry, what some of the challenges are for women disruptors that men don’t experience, and valuable advice she has received during her career. When asked about what she was doing at Campbell Medical Clinic that was disrupting the health industry, Dr. An commented:

“What I'm doing is disruptive because it's a new approach to medicine that is non-invasive and does not rely on drugs or surgery. I'm driving change by offering this new approach to pain management and healing to my patients. I am constantly seeking out new and innovative ways to help my patients heal from their injuries and pain. I believe that the traditional medical model of simply masking symptoms with drugs or surgery is no longer sufficient. We need to find the root cause of the problem and address it head-on. That’s why I offer a variety of non-invasive, natural therapies that are designed to promote healing and pain relief. One of the most exciting things about my work is that we are always learning and evolving as we discover new and better ways to help our patients. I am always looking for new technologies and therapies that can provide even more effective results for my patients.”

The Campbell Health Center was created with the goal to help patients get out of pain and have a better quality of life. It offers alternative therapies, such as regenerative medicine using stem cells from umbilical cord blood, which is a non-drug, non-surgical approach that can be effective for patients who suffer from chronic pain due to sports injuries, work related injuries, arthritis or even headaches. Through its services it aims to help people recover their physical strength and restore their mental confidence so they can go back to being productive members of society once again, and more importantly to feeling like their true and healthy selves.

About Dr. Suhyun An

Dr. Suhyun An is the Clinic Director at Campbell Medical Group in Houston, Texas, one of the nation’s top regenerative medicine clinics. Dr. Suhyun An, works closely with her patients to develop customized treatment plans. She is a well-known industry expert, specializing in regenerative therapies for pain relief. Dr. An received her Master's degree in Nursing from Samford University after earning Bachelor's degrees in Nursing Science from Wayland University and Biochemistry from the University of Houston. She also graduated cum laude from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Suhyun An began her career as a doctor of chiropractic therapy and practiced Chiropractic Biophysic (CBP) for several years before becoming interested in regenerative medicine, after she was able to successfully heal a shoulder injury and avoid surgery by using umbilical cord stem cells and platelet-rich plasma therapy. Her personal experience, as well as her desire to help others, has fueled her career. As a specialist in regenerative medicine, Dr. Suhyun An offers non-invasive medical treatment and services. She has received stem cell extraction training from Boston Biolife and Cell Surgical Network. By combining Chiropractic Biophysic and regenerative medical techniques and using the most up-to-date rehab and therapy equipment, Dr. An and her staff at the Campbell Health Center are able to create a customized, hybrid approach to pain relief.

In addition to her efforts to provide the best treatment for her patients, Dr. Suhyun An has spent a significant amount of time and energy in creating a warm and welcoming clinic where patients are treated like family and the staff enjoys coming to work. Dr. Suhyun An is a well-known public speaker and author. She is the author of two books: Pain Free Knee and Demystifying Stem Cells. Her books aid in the education and awareness of non-drug, non-surgical approaches to chronic pain. She is now also expanding her philanthropic efforts to include the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship, which will assist college and university students pursuing a career in the medical field.