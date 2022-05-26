AG Healey Issues Consumer Advisory on Baby Formula Shortage 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey today is issuing an advisory with resources for Massachusetts families in connection with the nationwide shortage of baby formula. The AG’s Office is also warning consumers about potential scams, exorbitant prices, and other unfair or deceptive business practices that may happen as a result of the shortage.

“This is such an unfortunate situation for so many families who should not have to worry about finding enough formula to feed their babies,” said AG Healey. “As scammers look to exploit every hardship for their own gain, we are urging consumers to use caution, beware of unknown sellers, and call our office if they suspect a scam or encounter exorbitant prices when purchasing baby formula.”

Any family having trouble finding formula should consult with their pediatrician before making changes to their baby’s diet. Families can also contact formula manufacturers for assistance finding formula, such as:

MyGerber Baby Expert website

Abbott’s Consumer Hotline: 1-800-986-8540

Reckitt’s Customer Service line: 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has also created a resource on what families can do and what they should avoid during the shortage. Do not attempt to make your own formula, water down formula, or use recalled or expired formula. Consult the Food and Drug Administration’s website to check whether your formula has been recalled before use.

Families are encouraged to remain vigilant in order to avoid falling victim to scams. Some tips include:

Shop for formula at trusted retailers;

If purchasing formula from an unknown source, search online for the company’s name, and look for keywords like “scam,” “complaint,” or other negative consumer reviews;

Call your pediatrician to see if they have formula in stock.

Consumers with concerns about scams, exorbitant prices, or other unfair or deceptive business practices should file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division or call the Consumer Hotline at 617-727-8400.

###