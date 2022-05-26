Introducing the First-Ever DIY Hero™ – Reina Waller
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIY Hero Competition, LLC announces that mixed-media and graphic designer Reina Waller has taken the top spot in the DIY Hero Competition. She will take home $25,000 and be featured in an advertorial feature in Make Magazine, which has been a community catalyst for the maker movement since 2005. This mother of three creates stunning flags with pressed flowers and other organic elements. “Art is a gift that everyone should have the opportunity to connect with. If I could help others do so along the way, that would be the ultimate prize,” she said.
During the Competition, thousands of makers worldwide came together to share their unique and beautiful works.
DIY Hero partnered with the American Lung Association to support their goals of defeating lung cancer, creating a tobacco-free future, championing clean air for all, and improving the quality of life for those living with lung disease. DIY Hero Competition, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from this year's Competition to the ALA to support this mission.
The Competition was hosted by TV Personality Mark Bowe and was sponsored by Bowe’s lifestyle brand, Barnwood Living.
For more information, visit diyhero.org.
DIY Hero Support
