Focus on Public Safety at Miami Beach Air & Sea Show and Fort Lauderdale Celebrations

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show partners with the SaferWatch App to ensure the highest level of safety and security for everyone.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be hosting events this Memorial Day Weekend in tribute to the men and women who have served, and/or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. In Miami, on May 28th and 29th, The Hyundai Air & Sea show will bring together men and women from all five branches of the US Military, police officers, firefighters, and first responders. SaferWatch App will be the public safety tool that police and the public can utilize to report suspicious activity.

The two-day event will take place at Miami Beach and feature drill team performances, military bands, and a musical performance by 3 Doors Down is set to take place on the Air & Sea Show Stage. Miami will boast over four blocks of interactive displays along Ocean Drive, including flight simulations, training equipment, and numerous other booth experiences. A Fireworks Extravaganza will also take place on Saturday the 28th.

Fort Lauderdale Beach hotels and restaurants are hosting numerous events this weekend in honor of the holiday. The city of Fort Lauderdale and businesses along Fort Lauderdale Beach will be hosting a family-friendly musical event featuring vocalists Southern Blood.

The Great American Beach Party will also return to Las Olas Oceanside Park on the 28th from 11 am-6:30 pm. This free event will feature live bands, car shows, an art show, and a kid’s zone.

SaferWatch has partnered with The Hyundai Air and Sea Show in a community effort to ensure safe gatherings throughout Florida this Memorial Day weekend.

SaferWatch allows for real-time alerts and allows users to report any suspicious activities witnessed during the events. Users can send text, video, picture, or audio directly to event security and/or law enforcement.

Florida residents and visitors are highly encouraged to utilize the SaferWatch App over the course of these events. SaferWatch App is a public safety application that can be utilized for emergencies and non-emergency concerns and has been a highly effective tool in protecting citizens at events throughout Florida.

More About SaferWatch

SaferWatch provides communication between users, organizations, security officers, and local law enforcement to prevent and report incidents in real-time. SaferWatch protects the public and serves a wide range of industries.

SaferWatch protects neighborhoods and communities throughout the nation by providing the tools that citizens need to report any crime and suspicious activity. The SaferWatch application also provides additional features, including personal safety measures that allow users to check in with family and friends. To learn more about partnering with SaferWatch, visit https://www.saferwatchapp.com/