Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,257 in the last 365 days.

PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc. acquires Surgical Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe Springs, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Springs, California -

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF -- PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc., a full-service FDA- and ISO-registered medical device contract manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Surgical Technologies, Inc. (STI) of St. Paul, MN.

STI is a family-owned medical device contract manufacturer and a leader in lean manufacturing. Founded in 1981, it is a subsidiary of the Scanlan Group, which dates to 1921.

“We are very pleased to be adding STI to the PRO-TECH Design family. Both companies share a common set of values, an exceptional dedication to their customers, and strong teams. The more we talked about the possibility of this acquisition, the more it felt like a terrific opportunity,” notes CEO and Founder, Pamela McMaster.

Pamela and her family have deep roots in Minnesota. She started her career in medical device packaging in the state and served as President of the Minnesota Society of Packaging and Handling Engineers. Her son, Jeff Swanson, is Vice President of Sales for PRO-TECH Design and lives in Minnesota, where he will be involved in the day-to-day operations of the new entity. Her other son, Aaron Swanson, serves as President of the company and holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Minnesota as well as an M.S. in Microbiology from Cal. State Northridge. “Given our family history in Minnesota, we are very excited to increase our presence in this key medical device market and to add an experienced, high-performing team as well as some new capabilities that will benefit our customers,” said Aaron Swanson, President.

The acquisition expands PRO-TECH Design’s manufacturing capabilities to three locations (Santa Fe Springs, CA, Arlington, TX, and now St. Paul, MN), making it one of the largest family-owned medical device contract packaging companies in the country. This will add to the company’s coverage of a key medical device market and enable it to provide second source reliability and assurance to its customers.

To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Surgical Technologies, Inc. on the transaction.

ABOUT PRO-TECH DESIGN & MANUFACTURING, Inc: PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing is a woman-owned full-service FDA- and ISO 13485-registered medical device contract manufacturing and packaging company headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Founded by Pamela McMaster in 1980, PRO-TECH Design specializes in medical device assembly, contract packaging, laboratory services, and sewn medical products. As a leader in the industry trusted by multiple Fortune 100 companies for unmatched service, high-quality products, and fair pricing, the company has a presence in three key regional markets – California, Minnesota and Texas. To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

###

For more information about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc., contact the company here:

PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Ron Imus
(562) 207-1680
ron.imus@protechdesign.com
14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670


Ron Imus

You just read:

PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc. acquires Surgical Technologies, Inc.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.