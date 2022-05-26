SB 0630 of 2021
MICHIGAN, May 26 - Corrections: other; definition of contraband; expand. Amends title & secs. 1 & 2 of 1909 PA 17 (MCL 800.281 & 800.282).
Last Action: 9/2/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY AND PUBLIC SAFETY
