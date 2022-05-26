Attorney General’s Civil Rights Team Project Wins Golden Apple Award 

Submit Release
May 25, 2022
Attorney General's Office

Project recognized by MEA for strong commitment to local schools

 

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey congratulates the Civil Rights Team Project on its well-deserved 2022 Golden Apple Award from the Maine Education Association. The Project, which is housed in the Attorney General’s Office, engages student civil rights teams in schools across the state to explore issues of race and skin color, national origin and ancestry, religion, disabilities, gender (including gender identity and expression), and sexual orientation. “Our Civil Rights Team Project does vital civic education work in our state, helping children engage each other in important conversations that reduce bias and discrimination. We are proud of the powerful work they do and congratulate them on this hard-earned honor.” The Project has been running for 26 years and is currently serving 207 schools across the state. The awards ceremony was held over the weekend in Portland. 

