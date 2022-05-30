BCS Concrete Relocates to New Facility in Mustang Ridge
BCS Concrete recently announced its move from Buda, TX, to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Mustang Ridge.MUSTANG RIDGE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the commercial concrete contractor, the company’s move to Mustang Ridge has led to several positive outcomes.
First, the new location allows the company to better serve the greater Austin area. They can now dispatch teams to Dallas and San Antonio faster because of less traffic congestion and logistical friction in this new location. This move will mean faster delivery of materials, crews, and better efficiency overall.
About the New Mustang Ridge Facility
The new BCS facility in Mustang Ridge offers members of the BCS team the additional space and convenient location they need as the company grows. The facility also offers a more convenient location for team members and suppliers. The company is already experiencing more efficient delivery of services to its customers.
Additionally, the facility itself is a perfect representation of the skills and craftsmanship that the experts at BCS are capable of. The new structure at Mustang Ridge is exceptionally well-designed. The company itself did all of the concrete work.
The Mustang Ridge facility is conveniently located at the intersection of Laws Rd. and S. Hwy 183. It is immediately bordered to the south by the Mustang Ridge Police Department. There is ample parking for staff and work-related vehicles.
Anyone who wishes to see the new facility is invited to take a look or get directions.
About BCS Concrete Structures
BCS is a concrete contractor operating out of Central Texas. The company’s team represents more than 30 years of experience, with many team members being second- or third-generation tradesmen. The company is widely regarded as the best concrete services provider in the area.
BCS began operations in 2004 after it was founded by Sonny Horto and Joel Garcia. Over the years, it has grown from six team members to more than 250. The BCS team has completed more than 500 concrete projects, with more than 100 of those being elevated concrete jobs such as parking garages.
BCS specializes in concrete structures. These include skyscrapers, churches, walkways, and retail buildings. The company has completed a wide selection of notable projects in Austin.
The BCS portfolio is extensive. It includes religious structures, car dealerships, government buildings, corporate offices, senior living spaces, multi-family dwellings, sports facilities, and mixed-use spaces. The company is dedicated to building business relationships with general contractors, engineering firms, architects, companies, and citizens in Central Texas.
In addition to having a team of dedicated tradespeople to execute a variety of concrete work, BCS also has a dedicated safety team, which holds regular trainings throughout the year.
These efforts include working with other organizations to prioritize safety in the industry. The increased space at the new Mustang Ridge facility will also help to facilitate trainings, like the Annual Safety Rodeo.
Contact
Ben Horton, Executive Vice President
512-454-9090
info@bcsaustin.com
press@bcsaustin.com
12724 South US 183
Mustang Ridge, TX 78610
Ben Horton
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 512-454-9090
