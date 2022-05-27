John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team Shock Europe And The World With 1st New Recordings Since 1977

John Krondes and Joe Esposito with Portia Griffin in Hollywood Elvis Presley with the Jordanaires John Krondes with the Jordanaires

UK, Italy, Greece; All Of Europe And The World Are Awed At Viral News Of "Pot Of Gold" New Recordings By John Krondes With The Original Elvis Presley Musicians.

I'm trying to help him as much as I can, ... These are my friends, and I think they're doing some good songs. John came up with a fine idea” — Joe Esposito [Elvis Presley's Best Friend and 20 Year Road Manager]

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Order Of Rock 'N Roll Heaven; THE END is A New Beginning for Elvis, the Memphis Sound, Europe, and the rest of the music world. Elvis Presley has a second chance, a new life, and the seemed lost Memphis Rock is back for another Chapter. The world is stunned at the news. Singer / Songwriter John Krondes has recorded near 100 New Songs with virtually all of Elvis Presley's original musicians. It all originates from THE END.Elvis Presley chose THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" to serenade Priscilla Beaulieu with on the piano in Germany on the night they met. Portentously, THE END was co-written by John's father Jimmy Krondes in 1958. Decades later, the composer's son John Krondes mysteriously made a modern recording of his dad's Mega Hit THE END with the Jordanaires.Listeners everywhere were calling radio stations asking if it was Elvis Presley. Through world airplay, John attracted the rest of the Elvis Presley players and continued making more apocalyptic music; astoundingly the first new recordings by the King's Hit Team since 1977. THE END was an instantaneous Worldwide Hit, so big in fact that the original artist Earl Grant later released version's sung in Italian and German. John Krondes has the entertainment world now speechless and scratching their heads trying to figure him out. John Krondes is the "Mystery Man" of Hollywood who unexplainably carried out the Rock 'N Roll Mission to save the Memphis Sound for Elvis. In the process some of Presley's musicians have died making the John Krondes recordings priceless and "A Pot Of Gold".Music Biz Execs, Publishers, and Marketers are flocking to John Krondes wanting a piece of the music Gold.Even Elvis Presley's Best Man, Best Friend, and 20 Year Road Manager Joe Esposito discovered John Krondes and promptly began managing and spearheading the exploding project known as John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Making Team. Joe Esposito told the Tupelo Daily Journal about John Krondes, "I'm trying to help him as much as I can," ... "These are my friends, and I think they're doing some good songs. John came up with a fine idea." Joe Esposito spent his final years promoting, building, and laying the groundwork for the John Krondes and Elvis Hit Making Team project. Joe Esposito Ordered that John and the Elvis band members record a select few Elvis Presley songs to rock-up, re-arrange, and make new again. Esposito insisted that fans would want to hear Elvis' musicians play again on new modern recordings of some of his Best Friend's favorite songs. Joe Esposito died in 2016, but his Orders from Rock 'N Roll Heaven are still coming in and being followed by John Krondes. Prior to his passing, Joe Esposito had John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team begin recording new renditions of staple hits such as "My Way", "It's Impossible", "Welcome To My World", and "Always On My Mind". Eerily enough, John Krondes is finishing now, with recording of strings and horns, a new modern rocked-up arrangement of "Can't Help Falling In Love". Shockingly, John Krondes has the same original Jordanaires who sang with Elvis Presley on the same song in 1961 singing on his new version.The Connections Run Deep. John Krondes was celestially connected with Elvis Presley before he was born. John's father was an award-winning song writer, and in addition to Elvis singing THE END to Priscilla, composers Jimmy Krondes and Paul Evans had more original songs held by Elvis to record before he died in 1977. Joe Esposito stressed, John Krondes is not copying Elvis, but giving him new life and continuing the music where he left off. Chapter II of the Memphis Sound is here, and John Krondes has dozens of new original songs being recorded with the original Elvis Presley music entourage. One of those songs, "Listen For The Wind", was just completed and mixed by Producer John Nicholson at Hilltop Recording Studio in Nashville. Elvis was holding and destined to record "Listen For The Wind" when he died on August 16, 1977. "Listen For The Wind" was written by John's father Jimmy Krondes and Paul Evans. Stunningly, "Listen For The Wind" along with John Krondes singing, has Ronnie Tutt on drums together with the American Sound Studio Band, Jordanaires, Sweet Inspirations, and Elvis Horns. The amazing powerful new John Krondes collection includes original songs written by his dad Jimmy Krondes with Paul Evans, along with other writers, and a bunch more composed by John Krondes, and with Paul Evans and other writers. The new John Krondes recordings include the Elvis TCB Band, American Sound Studio Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt, Jordanaires, Stamps, Imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Elvis Horns, and more. For those who think Elvis Presley and the Memphis Rock are dead...THINK AGAIN!!!CDX Records, Sony Music, and The Orchard have recently signed John Krondes and are planning a soon worldwide release of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires followed by more of the new epic Krondes recordings.John Krondes and his wild mystical story has also attracted the following of noted Celebrity Psychic John Cohan. John Cohan reports, "John Krondes is the Mystery Man of Hollywood for good reason. People all over the world are asking a lot of questions and looking for an answer. I explain and repeat; the answer is really quite simple. Look up into the stars for your answer...It's All Connected."Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes' Instagram Reels: THE END...A New Beginning THE END Italian Version by Earl Grant ; WVOX Radio , NY - John Krondes Radio Special . 