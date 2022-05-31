Fable Home Taps Conjura to Harness the Latest Data Analytics and Boost Overall Company Performance
Fable will utilize Conjura’s pioneering e-commerce data analytics solutions as part of the company’s commitment to tech-driven sustainable growthDUBLIN, IRELAND, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fable Home, the premium sustainable consumer tableware brand, has announced that they have partnered with the leading e-commerce data analytics company Conjura. The partnership will see Fable leverage Conjura’s AI driven data analytics platforms to gain greater insights into its performance and continue its mission of bringing joy to every meal. Fable will gain vital information on business risks and opportunities and will unlock a greater understanding of its marketing scalability and customer acquisition costs (CAC) across various channels to ensure that resources are used as effectively as possible.
“The online furniture and homeware market is continuing to rapidly grow and we are committed to using the best-in-class technology to meet our customers’ evolving expectations and to elevate the experience of dining at home,” said Ian Cruickshank, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at Fable. “As the complexity of our operation increases, and we look to expand our business beyond North America, Conjura’s unique business insights and approach will enable us to identify our customers’ changing needs and adapt accordingly in order to deliver the same quality experience at scale.”
“Fable’s commitment to responsible design, ethical sourcing and accessible pricing adds an important layer to their analytic needs, and we are thrilled to bring our technology to such a popular brand,” said Fran Quilty, CEO of Conjura. “A key component of our work with Fable will be to provide them with greater visibility and insights into their current operations across the board on a single cloud-based platform. We will also be identifying areas of opportunity for growth, enabling the company to optimize their approach and ultimately enhance customer experiences.”
Conjura’s data analytics platform will provide Fable with a 360-degree view of their entire business operations. The real-time analysis will combine data from fulfillment, supply chain sources, marketplace transactions and customer metrics to provide actionable insights and recommendations. Conjura seamlessly integrates with all leading e-commerce tools and systems, providing Fable with a scalable and fully integrated data infrastructure for their business.
The partnership comes at an exciting time for Conjura having recently secured €15 Million Series A funding round and marks the next stage of the company’s global expansion.
About Conjura
Conjura is pioneering the next generation of e-commerce data analytics, harnessing advanced AI to equip businesses of all sizes with enhanced visibility over their entire business operations. The Conjura platform helps businesses integrate, benchmark and action their data to unlock growth opportunities.
Conjura was founded in Ireland in 2018 and supports leading high-growth e-commerce brands across multiple sectors. For more information visit: https://conjura.com/
About Fable
Founded in 2019, Fable is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand that creates minimal, elegant, and sustainably crafted products for the home. Founded by entrepreneurs who wanted to create a clever tabletop solution for those seeking a one-stop shop for elevated living environments, Fable provides consumers with artisan-crafted homeware at an accessible price point. Designed in Vancouver and crafted in Portugal, Belgium, and Japan, the responsibly produced collections include hand-finished ceramic dinnerware, flatware, glassware, textiles, and decor. With soft hues that transcend trends and adapt seamlessly to any setting, the collections are designed to be effortlessly mixed and matched.
Fable products are responsibly designed and sustainably crafted, and available for purchase in practical product bundles. With a focus on transparency, Fable is an open book when it comes to our partners, pricing model, and environmental impact. Fable is currently pending B Corp Certification. For more information visit: https://fablehome.co/
