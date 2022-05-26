Mighty Dog Roofing Opens Doors in Dallas - Available for Immediate Roof Service, Replacement, Inspection, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas -

Dallas, TX: Mighty Dog Roofing has just opened a new location on North Central Expressway in Dallas. This development is a significant leap forward for the company on its quest to dominate the roofing sector in towns all around the United States.

Following the company's opening of a few new offices in recent months, including locations in Houston and Austin, this is yet another expansion to better serve the Texas community.

Mighty Dog Roofing, a franchise based in Omaha, is expanding throughout the country wherever its decades of expertise in high-quality roofing and house improvement services are needed.

Mighty Dog Roofing sets itself apart from the competition by providing services that customers can trust. Customers get local contractors at affordable costs through a countrywide team and local offices.

Its mission is to provide innovative technology and exceptional customer service at a fair price to residents in the community. This means less time spent pestering a contractor to get the work done, easy access to customer service, and no hidden costs.

Americans are investing more money in their houses, businesses, and commercial buildings than ever before, and Dallas property owners are no exception. Dallas roofing company local presence means that expert roof installation, repair, and house improvement services are available to meet these demands at an affordable cost.

For over 25 years, the team has trained and certified specialists in roof repair and installation, sidings, windows, and other residential and commercial properties. Each completed Mighty Dog project is "paw stamped" with a guarantee that it meets the high expectations its clients have from the start.

To ensure they take care of their client's property, Mighty Dog Roofing employs a "House Cape" to shield the home and delicate landscaping against debris and to make cleanup easier.

Mighty Dog Roofing also provides a state-of-the-art visualizer for potential Dallas customers to visualize how any tile, shingle, or slate alternatives might look on their home's roof or siding.

The roofing franchise provides a craftsmanship warranty after the work is finished to provide clients with peace of mind that the project was completed successfully. The guarantee includes a yearly maintenance checkup performed by Mighty Watchdog, which assures a healthy roof for years to come. Gutter systems, gutter guards, and end caps are also covered by the manufacturer's warranty on all Mighty Dog products, including slate roof tiles, wood shakes, copper gutters, vinyl siding, steel siding, and aluminum windows.

Mighty Dog Roofing of Dallas team is on standby and is ready to deliver exceptional customer service through excellent communication, attention to detail, and craftsmanship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Wt4kb0VAA

Readers can contact the team on the website or give them a call at 214-978-3837 when they're ready to get started on that long-postponed roofing, gutter, siding, or windows replacement project.

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Dallas, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Dallas

Chris Azzaretto

516-998-6402

cazzaretto@mightydogroofing.com

10440 N. Central Expy Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75231

Chris Azzaretto