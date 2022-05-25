When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 25, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 26, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages



Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Bix Produce Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Jack & Olive and Created Fresh! Product Description: Product Description Egg and Cheese Curds snack and power boxes

Bix Produce Company of Little Canada, MN, is recalling its 5 ounce packages of "Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box" and “Egg and Cheese Curds snack box” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products have a 7-days shelf life and were distributed regionally in retail settings.

Brand Product Pack Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States Jack&Olive Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box 5 oz. 8 46709 00570 6 04/18/2022-05/31/2022 MN, WI, IA, SD, ND Created Fresh! Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box 5 oz. 8 46709 00570 6 04/18/2022-05/31/2022 MN, WI, IA, SD, ND

The product comes in a 5 ounce, clear plastic package marked with a “Sell By” date ranging from 04/18/22 to 05/31/2022 printed on the bottom of the individual packages.

Bix Produce Company initiated this recall because it contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup that has been recalled by JM Smucker Co.

Consumers who have purchased 5 ounce packages of either item are urged to not consume and immediately discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-651-478-8000.