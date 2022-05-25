COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Peanut Butter
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Bix Produce Company
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Jack & Olive and Created Fresh!
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Egg and Cheese Curds snack and power boxes
Company Announcement
Bix Produce Company of Little Canada, MN, is recalling its 5 ounce packages of "Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box" and “Egg and Cheese Curds snack box” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled products have a 7-days shelf life and were distributed regionally in retail settings.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Pack Size
|
UPC
|
Use By Dates Range
|
Included States
|Jack&Olive
|Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box
|5 oz.
|8 46709 00570 6
|04/18/2022-05/31/2022
|MN, WI, IA, SD, ND
|Created Fresh!
|Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box
|5 oz.
|8 46709 00570 6
|04/18/2022-05/31/2022
|MN, WI, IA, SD, ND
The product comes in a 5 ounce, clear plastic package marked with a “Sell By” date ranging from 04/18/22 to 05/31/2022 printed on the bottom of the individual packages.
Bix Produce Company initiated this recall because it contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup that has been recalled by JM Smucker Co.
Consumers who have purchased 5 ounce packages of either item are urged to not consume and immediately discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-651-478-8000.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1-651-478-8000