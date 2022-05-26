Submit Release
Sen. Leila M. de Lima on incoming DOJ chief Rep. Boying Remulla's remarks re her cases

May 24, 2022

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on incoming DOJ chief Rep. Boying Remulla's remarks re her cases

I certainly hope and pray that he would do the right thing. I would be grateful to the incoming DOJ Secretary if he will personally go over my cases, and see for himself the grave injustice done to me--how his predecessors have ignored and manipulated the law by their selective prosecution where the convicted Bilibid inmates are practically granted immunity in exchange for falsely testifying against me and the other accused. A genuine, honest-to-goodness review of my cases will reveal the truth of my innocence.

