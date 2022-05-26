Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,246 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa: Manifestation:Aapproval on third reading SBN 2501 Wilful and indiscriminate discharge of firearms

PHILIPPINES, May 26 - Press Release
May 26, 2022

MANIFESTATION: APPROVAL ON THIRD READING
SBN 2501
WILFUL AND INDISCRIMINATE DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS

Mr. President, we are not strangers to the incidents that gave rise to the need for this measure. We have heard too many stories of mothers, fathers, and children expressing their sorrows and weeping for their family members who became victims of indiscriminate use of firearms. Sawa na tayo sa mga balitang ganito! I said it before, and I will say it again, as a gun safety advocate, I condemn every senseless incident of injuries and loss of innocent lives because of reckless, careless and negligent use and handling of firearms.

Mr. President, I am grateful to everyone in this august body who have seen the significance of this measure - a measure that protects and gives importance to the lives of every Filipino.

Mr. President, on behalf of the Filipinos who believe in a peaceful Philippines, I thank this august body.

Maraming Salamat po!

You just read:

Dela Rosa: Manifestation:Aapproval on third reading SBN 2501 Wilful and indiscriminate discharge of firearms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.