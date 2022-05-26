Lawmakers deal with overlap in inspection and draft mobile police law

VIETNAM, May 26 -

Participants at the third session of the 15th National Assembly on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly heard a report on and debated the draft Law on Inspection (amended) on Thursday morning as part of its ongoing third session.

Most of the participants agreed on the need to amend the Law on Inspection but there were some different opinions on the regulations on the system inspection agencies.

The current inspection agency system includes Government Inspectorate and inspectorates at provincial and district levels.

Regarding the district-level inspectorate system, there are two different opinions on this system.

The first opinion supports maintaining the operation of the district-level inspection system and the second opinion wants to stop inspection activities at the district level.

Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Đoàn Hồng Phong said lawmakers proposed to maintain the district-level inspectorate in the draft Law on Inspection.

During the discussion, most participants agreed to maintain the operation of the district-level inspectorate, according to Chairman of the National Assembly's Law Committee Hoàng Thanh Tùng.

Many said that the operation of this agency in the district has not been effective because it has not been allocated enough human resources to perform well its assigned functions and tasks.

The current Law on Inspection stipulates inspection agencies have to carry out regular inspections, planned inspections and unexpected inspections.

Uncertainty about the scope of inspection and types of inspections such as administrative inspection, specialised inspection or a routine inspection has created a heavy workload for inspectors while causing annoyance for the subjects of the inspection.

Another problem is the overlap between State inspection activities and the State Audit's activities.

The draft amended Law on Inspection removed regular inspections, contributing to dealing with the overlap and duplication.

At the working session, the Law Committee agreed with the provisions of the draft law and proposed lawmakers continue to review, supplement and clearly define the responsibility for coordination of State management agencies with inspection agencies in the process of developing plans and inspection programmes as well as handling overlaps with audit activities.

On Thursday, the National Assembly also gave opinions on the draft Law on Mobile Police during its third session.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence and Security Lê Tấn Tới presented a report examining the bill.

Participants agreed with a need to issue the law and suggested further clarifying the role and position of the mobile police force compared to others in the people’s public security sector.

They said that there should be specific and rigid provisions on the situations where the Mobile Police forces are allowed to bring weapons, supporting equipment and other professional technical devices onto airplanes and ships.

With regards to acts of stopping and disabling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the scope of these actions, and the authorities to perform them shall be clearly defined.

Delegates also noted that it needs to be further reviewed to ensure more specificity, consistency, clarity, feasibility, convenience and to avoid abuse of power. VNS