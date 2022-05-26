Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,241 in the last 365 days.

Two Vietnamese agencies elected to ESCAP organisations’ governing councils

VIETNAM, May 26 -  

The 78th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) opened on May 23 in Bangkok. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — The General Statistics Office (GSO) of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-Harvest Technology (VIAEP) on May 25 were elected to the Governing Councils of the Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific (SIAP) and the Centre for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanisation (CSAM) under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The elections were conducted within the framework of the ESCAP’s 78th session held in Bangkok.

SIAP is a professional statistics training centre for government officials and others working on official statistics. It offers short- and long-term training specifically to strengthen knowledge and build skills of national governments' employees to produce, use, and share reliable statistics, including for the monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals and the development of fact-based policy. 

Meanwhile, CSAM, based in Beijing, aims to enhance technical cooperation among the members and associate members of ESCAP as well as other interested member states of the UN, through extensive exchange of information and sharing of knowledge, and promotion of research and development and agro-business development in the area of sustainable agricultural mechanisation and technology transfer for the attainment of the internationally agreed development goals including the Millennium Development Goals in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Governing Councils of SIAP and CSAM each comprise of the representative of the host country and eight other members elected by ESCAP members.

Established 1947, ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The commission promotes cooperation among its 53 member states and nine associate members in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges.

The annual session will be an opportunity to review achievements of the Asia-Pacific region in socio-economic development and discuss future cooperation and linkage to deal with challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam earlier has attended and delivered a speech at the opening of the ESCAP’s 78th session on May 23. — VNS

You just read:

Two Vietnamese agencies elected to ESCAP organisations’ governing councils

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.