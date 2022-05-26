WTO welcomes Việt Nam’s active engagement in global economic growth

VIETNAM, May 26 -

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái (right) had talks with WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen on May 25. — VNA/VNS Photo

GENEVA — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái visited the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva and had a working session with its Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen on May 25 afternoon (local time).

Khái said that after 15 years of WTO membership, Việt Nam has gained numerous achievements in socio-economic development, successfully implemented sustainable development goals, and become one of the world’s largest commodity economies in 2021.

He affirmed Việt Nam treasures the organisation’s central role in promoting an open, transparent, rules-based multilateral trading system; and hopes that WTO continues upholding its coordinating role to boost the global trade in an inclusive and equal manner, thus contributing to economic recovery and growth.

The Deputy PM suggested that the WTO reform process should ensure a balance of rights and obligations, be suitable to the development and implementation capacity of its members, especially developing ones.

For his part, Zhang welcomed Việt Nam’s active engagement in and contributions to global economic growth.

In the context of complicated developments of the world's political and economic situation, he showed his wish that Việt Nam will maintain its contributions to discussions at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June to achieve concrete results, especially in the area of fisheries and agricultural subsidies.

Also on the day, Deputy PM Khái visited the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva. — VNS