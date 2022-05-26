Newsroom Public Relations CEO Howard Breuer among Lawdragon’s 2022 Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting
I’m so appreciative that Lawdragon has recognized the importance of our becoming an increasingly essential link between the legal industry and the media.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawdragon on Wednesday named Newsroom PR CEO Howard Breuer to its 2022 Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting.
— Howard Breuer, Newsroom PR CEO
Newsroom PR is the only firm in Southern California specializing in legal and litigation PR to have made the list, which vetted litigation industry leaders across the globe.
“This remarkable group represents the crème de la crème of the legion of advisors who assist firms in recruiting, crisis communications, diversity and inclusion, marketing, management and even historic reconstruction,” Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey shared in her announcement.
“I’m so appreciative that Lawdragon has recognized the importance of our becoming an increasingly essential link between the legal industry and the media,” said Breuer, who became a legal PR consultant after many years covering major trials and other legal issues for The New York Times, Reuters, People Magazine and other major news outlets.
“More than ever, journalists at increasingly lean media outlets scramble to cover so much huge news that they barely have time for the ‘what just happened?’ – much less the ‘what does it mean?’ and the ‘what happens now?’” Breuer added. “Newsroom serves as a resource to those journalists, fielding requests and providing sound bites that answer the questions they haven’t yet asked.” Newsroom also regularly books clients on TV, secures firm profiles, gets press for litigation and even ghost-writes books for clients.
The effectiveness is self-evident. Review the firm’s Facebook page and you’ll see his experts quoted every day analyzing the biggest news stories in top outlets such as The Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, CBS, USA Today, Bloomberg, and so many more.
Breuer has spoken at conferences in several states and is frequently quoted by major media outlets as a crisis management expert. Several legal marketing, business development and PR firms, including a few past Global 100 leaders from New York to San Francisco, have for many years tapped Breuer and his team to help secure PR for their legal clients.
Newsroom PR is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Seattle, Texas, North Carolina, New England and Minnesota. In addition to legal and litigation PR, the firm helps clients in other industries and provides marketing, social media, crisis management and other services.
Howard Breuer
Newsroom PR
+1 213-422-2738
email us here