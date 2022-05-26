North America is the largest region in the Stem Cell Therapy Market, worth $2 Billion in 2021. What does the future hold? As Per The Business Research Company's Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers stem cell therapy market size, stem cell therapy market forecasts, major stem cell therapy companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the stem cell therapy market, North America was the largest region in the stem cell therapy market and was worth $2.16 billion in 2021. The market accounted for 0.009% of the region's GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $4.3, $3.8 higher than the global average. The stem cell therapy market in North America is supported by factors including the presence of key players engaged in developing stem cell therapies; advanced healthcare infrastructure; extensive research and development; supportive reforms from healthcare organizations; and strong reimbursement policies. For instance, companies are collaborating from different parts of the world to fund and develop new methods for stem cell therapy. In 2021, RxCell, a USA-based biotechnology company specializing in stem cell therapy, will collaborate with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) to co-fund and develop cellular therapeutics for age-related diseases. The Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) is a Singaporean biotechnology institute.



The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to grow from $10.67 billion in 2021 to $11.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stem cell therapy market is expected to reach $21.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

To sustain product innovation in an increasingly competitive market, major companies in the animal stem cell therapy market as well as the placental stem cell therapy market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. The advantages of strategic partnerships include sharing of resources, expansion of distribution, and promotion of products. For instance, in June 2021, Catalent, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company involved with gene therapies, announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics, a company specializing in the GMP-compliant generation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) and therapies, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Catalent further strengthens its cell therapy portfolio and offers enhanced iPSC-based cell therapy capabilities. RheinCell Therapeutics is headquartered in Langenfeld, Germany, and was founded in 2017. In June 2020, Century Therapeutics, a US based developer of induced pluripotent stem cell-derived allogeneic cell therapies, announced the acquisition of Empirica Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will leverage Century Therapeutics' iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapies against glioblastoma (GBM). Empirica Therapeutics is a Canada-based developer of therapeutic drugs designed to treat aggressive forms of cancer.

Major players in the stem cell therapy market are Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences, Gamida Cell, Capricor Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics, CESCA Therapeutics, DiscGenics, OxStem, Mesoblast, ReNeuron Group, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Magellan, Kolon TissueGene, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., NuVasive, RTI Surgical, and AlloSource.

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy, autologous stem cell therapy; by cell source into adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells; by application into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cancer, autoimmune disorders, others; by end-user into hospitals, clinics.

The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stem cell market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

