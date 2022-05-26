GlobalData Plc: Disruptive Tech Themes in Apparel Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest disruptive tech themes market reports bundle for the apparel industry

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Apparel – Disruptive Tech Themes market report bundle takes a look into the disruptive themes impacting the apparel industry. The reports included are Circular Economy in Apparel, Wearable Technology in Apparel, Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel Industry, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Retail and Apparel. The reports provide an overview of the impacts of COVID-19 and highlight the players that have invested in, or are set to benefit from, technological themes. The report also outlines the technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends within this theme, and analyses key companies making their mark within the themes.



Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in the Apparel Industry

Circular Economy in Apparel Industry - Consumer awareness surrounding sustainability, including the management of resources, continues to rise and drive interest in the circular economy. Circular economy is an arrangement aimed at reducing waste and is a method adopted to move away from the typical linear model of resources. Circular economy embraces a loop value chain, which promotes the continual use of resources across all customer touchpoints.

GlobalData provides insight into the theme of the circular economy within the apparel sector. The report provides an overview of what the circular economy is, why it is important to apparel retailers, suppliers, and consumers, and why it needs to become a core focus of apparel businesses.

Wearable Technology in Apparel Industry - Wearable technology has become an increasingly growing trend and is attracting significant attention from both consumers and companies. However, wearable tech has not yet matured enough to have a significant impact on the apparel industry. Despite this, interest towards smart clothing has been seen from both companies and consumers, due to elevated levels of interest in health, fitness, and consumers’ interest in interconnected things.

GlobalData explores the initiative of wearable tech and focuses on the impact that this will have on the apparel market. The report provides an overview of wearable tech and the essential components needed in its creation whilst also exploring the key leaders and adopters of such technology within the apparel space.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Apparel Industry - Apparel retailers are now required to build consumer trust more than ever by engaging with consumers through social media channels and personalized messages addressing COVID19 and social responsibility. They must launch and advertise social distancing measures and sanitization of stores to drive more consumers to stores. They must also use store pickup facilities with click & collect options and in-store return services to encourage shoppers to visit stores.

GlobalData provides insight into how COVID-19 will affect the global apparel industry in the long term. The report provides an overview of the challenges that have emerged due to COVID-19, strategic responses undertaken by retailers, and the key winners and losers.

ESG in Apparel Industry - Sustainability has morphed into an umbrella term for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The movement continues to gain momentum as consumers, governments, regulators, and the media turn the spotlight on corporations and demand action. Investing in sustainable practices not only helps retailers fight climate change but also allows them to cut costs in the long run. For example, by reducing single-use packaging, retailers can also lower costs.

GlobalData provides insight into the theme of ESG within the retail and apparel sector. The report provides an overview of what the ESG is, what factors make up each element of Environment, Social, and Governance, why it is important to the retail and apparel industry, and why it needs to become a core focus for retail and apparel operators going forward.

