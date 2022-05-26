Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,193 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Mobile Unit that Will Offer Free Manufacturing Training in Northumberland County

Harrisburg, PA –  Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students in rural locations to manufacturing.

“There are many different skills that can prepare a student for a manufacturing career,” said Gov. Wolf. “Ensuring students are exposed to these types of skills and career paths is vitally important for Pennsylvania’s future. Our economy depends on the manufacturing industry and it is critical that we provide funding to support the industry’s future workforce.”

The Mobile MakerSpace Unit will introduce students to the manufacturing industry in ways that interests them by connecting with their natural interests. The $200,000 in MTTC funding will be used to staff and equip the Mobile MakerSpace Unit with the needed equipment and supplies to provide free training in rural locations at schools, libraries, and community centers. The Mobile MakerSpace Unit will provide four primary curriculums: Cricut Vinyl Cutting and Graphic Art Designs, 3D Printing and CAD Design, Robotics Programming, and Snap Circuits.

“The Improved Milton Experience, the non-profit organization which oversees the Milton MakerSpace, is very grateful to have received this DCED grant to promote STEAM education for youth and future career opportunities in Manufacturing,” said George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 75 projects and invested more than $16.4 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116
Allison Brubaker, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Mobile Unit that Will Offer Free Manufacturing Training in Northumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.