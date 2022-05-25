Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Tragic Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

“Our hearts are shattered for the 19 families whose children did not come home last night, and the loved ones of two brave educators. I’ve struggled to find the words to share in response to the horrible, gut-wrenching tragedy in Uvalde because we’ve gotten to a point where words are not enough. It’s time for us to come together as a nation to better protect the most innocent among us – our kids. In Vermont, we showed you can take meaningful action on commonsense gun safety measures to protect our citizens – upholding both their safety and their rights. It’s time for the federal government to take similar action. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go to the grieving families and the entire community suffering unimaginable pain.”

###

