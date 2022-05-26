Plant Based Protein Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR by 2022-2030 | Increasing Awareness of Personal Health & Demand Vegan Food to Augment Market Growth
Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled "Plant Based Protein Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the plant based protein market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.
Plant Based Protein Market Introduction
Protein, as we all know it, is an extremely critical nutrient accountable for the growth, upkeep, maintenance and repair of our bodies. In addition to that, what makes protein all the more crucial is the certainty that the body does not store proteins in a manner it stores fats and carbohydrates – which means that one needs a sustained intake to meet the needs of the body.
Moreover, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, there should be a regular intake of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight – that transforms to roughly around 0.35 grams per pound. If an individual lacks proteins or fiber, he can easily fulfill it by incorporating certain plant proteins into her diets, such as pulses, peas, and nuts. It is important to note that plant-based proteins tend to be lesser in fats and calories in comparison to animal proteins but greater in fiber and essential nutrients. By switching plant proteins for animal proteins, one can mitigate the caloric intake and boost their regular nutrient profile.
The increasing demand for protein-rich diets following the increased awareness among consumers with regard to their personal health and well-being is majorly driving the growth of the global plant based protein market.
Plant Based Protein Market Segmentation
The global plant-based protein market is segmented on the basis of form, type, application, source process, and region.
By Form
Dry/Solid
Liquid
By Type
Soy Protein
Soy Protein Concentrates
Soy Protein Isolates
Textured Soy Protein
Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks
Wheat Protein
Vital Wheat Gluten
Wheat Protein Isolates
Hydrolysed Wheat Protein
Textured Wheat Protein
Pea Protein
Pea Protein Isolate
Pea Protein Concentrate
Pea Protein Textured
Canola Protein
Potato Protein
Rice Protein
Corn Protein
Others
By Application
Food Application
Meat, poultry, and seafood
Bakery products
Meat alternatives
Dairy & dairy alternatives
Cereals & snacks
Beverages
Others
Feed Application
By Source Process
Organic Plant-Based Protein Ingredients
Non-Organic/Conventional Plant-Based Protein Ingredients
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Plant Based Protein Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Plant Based Protein market are:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Incorporated
Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Ingredion Inc.
Kerry Group
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Now Foods
Tate & Lyle plc
Axiom Foods Inc.
AMCO Proteins
Burcon NutraScience Corporation
BENEO GmbH
Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.
Glanbia plc
Corbion NV
Cosucra Groupe
Warcoing SA
Sotexpro
Farbest Brands
Crespel & Deiters GmbH & co. kg
Wilmar International Ltd.
CHS Inc.
