Plant Based Food Market Size to Cross US$ 75 Billion by 2030 at a 12.4 % CAGR Growth (with COVID-19 Analysis): Reports and Insights

In terms of value, the plant-based food market is expected to cross US$ 75 Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2028.

The global " Plant Based Food Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" issued by Reports and Insights provides authentic and first-hand data, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and stakeholders across the entire chain. The research examines current market trends, macroeconomic factors, regional analysis in-depth, as well as market attractiveness by segment. The global plant-based food market is expected to reach a value of US$ 75 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The market research provides SWOT analysis of competitors comprising extraneous environment assessment and PEST study. In addition, the market analysis offers business approaches for handling with COVID-19 impact on the market.

Plant Based Food Introduction

Plant-based foods are usually categorized into vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts, legumes, and grains; and their obtained processed complements including breakfast cereals, fermented and cooked legumes and vegetables, breads, pasta, and fruit juices, purées, and jams; and further their resulting constituents such as oleaginous seed–derived herbs, sugars, oils, and some spices.

Plant-based foods may be consumed crude and raw, but majority of the time, they go through refinement and processing to make it more edible, secure, and more palatable, in particular grain-based foods.

Plant Based Food Market Dynamics

Plant-based foods are as delicious as regular foods or animal-based food. Plant-based foods are in trend owing to the rapid adoption of vegetarian or vegan diets by the population associated with the rising moral concerns of people in reference to animal butchery which is primarily estimated to offer a major thrust to the growth of the global plant-based food market in the forthcoming years.

By the same token, the increasing health consciousness among the population is also playing a positive role in the growth of the global plant based food market. Also, with the brisk elevation in the count of severe diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, acute cardiovascular diseases, people are getting more and more careful and specific about their regular diets, which is further accelerating the demand of plant based foods across the global markets. Owing to which, the global plant based foods market is projected to rise substantially over the forecast period.

Plant Based Food Market Segmentation

The plant based food market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type

Dairy Alternatives

Plant-Based Milk

Ice Cream

Creamer

Yogurt

Butter

Cheese

Others

Meat Substitute

Tofu

TVP

Tempeh

Seitan

Burger Patties

Sausages

Ground Meat

Meatballs

Nuggets

Crumbles

Others

Plant-based Eggs/Egg Substitute

Confectionery

Others

By Source

Soy Protein

Almond Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Customers

Modern Groceries

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Plant Based Food Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global plant based food market include Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Danone SA, Garden Protein International, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Follow Your Heart, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Sahmyook Foods, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Axiom Foods, Daiya Foods Inc., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Lightlife Foods, Inc., Marlow Foods Ltd., Taifun –Tofu GmbH, Atlantic Natural Foods LLC, BIte Food Ltd, and Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. among others

