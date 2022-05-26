GlobalData Plc: Disruptive Tech Themes in Medical Devices Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest disruptive tech themes market reports bundle for the medical devices industry

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disruptive Tech Themes in Medical Devices market report compendium covers the latest disruptive technology themes affecting the medical device industry such as augmented reality, 5G, cloud computing, and robotics. This report also explores trends, companies, case studies, & strategies and indicates how to invest in the right themes to stay ahead of the competition.

Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in the Medical Devices Industry

Augmented Reality (AR) in Medical Devices Industry - AR is already widely used in the healthcare space to train medical students and doctors but could have applications across several healthcare dimensions. In the medical devices sector, the technology is in its infancy but has been identified as an important technology for the future by several tech leaders. AR may have the greatest impact in aiding visualization during minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

5G in Medical Devices Industry - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G’s potential to support telehealth services came to light. Telemedicine requires a network that can support real-time, high-quality videos. 5G-enabled sensors can be used for teleconferencing, allowing physicians to effectively monitor a patient’s vital signs and provide accurate and effective treatments during calls. The low latency of 5G also allows real-time remote patient monitoring with the streaming and analysis of patient data from an array of medical devices.

Cloud Computing in Medical Devices Industry - The medical devices sector is undergoing a digital transformation, fueled by changes in disease discovery and management and patient care delivery. Medical device companies must adapt to these changes to remain profitable. Cloud computing is winning broad adoption in the medical devices sector because it can simplify access to patient records, drive efficiency, facilitate communication, support artificial intelligence (AI), and provide secure virtual storage.

Robotics in Medical Devices Industry - Medical robotics is a fast-growing field in the medical device industry. The robotic surgical system accessories occupy most of the market, driven by the demands of high-volume procedures. COVID-19 harmed the number of robotic surgical procedures due to the cancellation of elective surgeries in Q2 2020. The negative impact of COVID-19 on robotic surgery was offset by organic growth.

Reports Included:

