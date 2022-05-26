The Republic of Suriname Opens Consulate General in Dakhla

MOROCCO, May 26 - The Republic of Suriname on Thursday opened a consulate general in Dakhla, thus marking its strong support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara and its territorial integrity.

On this occasion, the Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, and the Governor of the province of Aousserd, Abderrahaman El Jaouhari, cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque of this diplomatic representation, in the presence of several elected officials and accredited consuls in Dakhla.

The number of consulates opened in Morocco's southern provinces thus increases to 25 (13 in Dakhla and 12 in Laayoune).

Mr. Ramdin, expressed, Wednesday in Rabat, "his country's full support" for the Moroccan autonomy plan as a unique basis for a political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, with full respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Morocco.

The minister reaffirmed the recognition by the Republic of Suriname of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over all of its territory, including the Moroccan Sahara, said a joint commuiqué issued following talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his counterpart from Suriname.

This stance voiced by Suriname is part of the growing support for the national cause expressed by several countries around the world, particularly in the Caribbean region.

A total of 12 out of 14 countries in this region have changed their positions in favor of Morocco on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

The Republic of Suriname opened its embassy in Rabat on Wednesday, during a ceremony chaired by Mr. Bourita and his counterpart from Suriname.

MAP 26 mai 2022