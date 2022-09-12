Mainstream Installs IntelliCUBE System for University Hospital
To combat the hospital's fan failure, Mainstream manufactured and delivered an energy-efficient and maintenance-free IntelliCUBE fan array.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan sections and coils, installed an IntelliCUBE System for University Hospital in Newark, NJ.
— Rabi Haq, University Hospital Facilities Manager
University Hospital was using a large belt-driven double-width double inlet fan. This fan required repairs six times in only four months and was nearing failure.
Mainstream manufactured and delivered an IntelliCUBE fan array system to combat this fan failure. Mainstream’s speedy delivery met the required expedited lead time, which is especially important for hospitals.
Binsky Mechanical was hired to replace the fan and retaining wall. The IntelliCUBE fan array was a perfect match for University Hospital because of its efficiency and maintenance-free design. It was also great because the hospital was investing in programs to increase airflow due to COVID-19 and reduce energy consumption.
Since the IntelliCUBE system is a fan array with built-in redundancy, there is a lower risk for critical situations. If a single fan were to fail, the remaining fans will work to meet the required energy output.
The University Hospital facilities manager, Rabi Haq, says, “Our IntelliCUBE fan array has been running perfectly for months. Installation was quick and easy, and noise and vibration are significantly reduced compared to our other equipment.” He also notes the maintenance-free features, stating, “The fans are maintenance-free, which is a significant consideration in our plan to upgrade other air handlers with this system.”
Overall, Mainstream’s expedited delivery, redundancy, and maintenance-free system were the perfect solution for University Hospital.
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
Nick Walker
Mainstream Fluid and Air
+1 908-931-1010
