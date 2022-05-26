Laveda Lash & Brow Gives Historic Georgetown a Lift With Upscale Beauty Boutique

Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique Logo Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique Luxury at Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique, brainchild of Master Lash Trainer Lucy, is growing by leaps and bounds. The elite salon, known for its indulgent facials, is bursting at the seams with thousands of satisfied customers. Now, the top-end boutique, which caters to top tier clientele, is opening their latest branch on 1063 Wisconsin Avenue. The new salon is in the well-known area of Georgetown, home to some of the country’s most influential movers and shakers. This D.C. district boasts chic bistros and luxury shops for the discerning clientele, and now Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique fits in perfectly.

Along with the exclusive zip code, comes a breathtaking view of the famed C&O Canal and waterfront. The 10-acre Georgetown Waterfront Park is just a stone’s throw away from the shop where vetted professionals pamper clients from head-to-toe. The team specializes in couture level customer service in an inviting and luxurious setting. As a licensed esthetician who is also Phi-Brow Bold Brow Certified in microblading, Lucy brings a top-notch service to her exclusive list of clients.

Satisfied customers rave; “This beauty salon and boutique is a wonderful, serene place. Lucy is very meticulous. I got eyelash extensions and they look very natural. I also got the classic nail pedicure, and she uses quality nail polish and products. Well worth the visit. I will return again soon.” Rocio R.

Lashes and eyebrows are big business, with the average woman waxing or tweezing every two weeks. At Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique, these technicians know how to tame even the most stubborn unibrow. As a 4x Certified expert Eyelash artist, Lucy honed her craft to incorporate the latest advances in lash, brow and skincare. The professionals at Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique specialize in microblading, lash extensions and lash lifts, waxing, mani pedis, and even permanent makeup services.

Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique is not just for women. Their male clientele is growing daily due to successful visits with customers like Zulsar, who says, “Laveda Lash men's facial service was outstanding. Had some skin sunburned damaged and was in dire need of a hydrating facial and an hour later my skin felt brand new. I recommend Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique facial services.”

The beauty team, once heralded as the queens of lashes in their Hyattsville location, has now blossomed into two D.C. branches, and is soon becoming the premier beauty bar in Georgetown. Lauded as the TOP Beauty Experts in the DMV, the work of Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique is noted on Fox News, CNN, Oprah Winfrey Network, Bravo, and MSNBC.

For more information, logon to https://www.lavedaboutique.com/ or call 301-969-5659.