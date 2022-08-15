Mainstream Installs Fan Array for NJ Shopping Mall
Old, failing fans resulted in an acceptable low of airflow for a NJ Shopping Mall. Mainstream installed a new fan array.BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan arrays and coils, installed a new fan array for a shopping mall in NJ.
One of the large fans serving a NJ Shopping Mall failed, resulting in an unacceptable low of airflow for their mall.
The mall hired Longo Electrical Mechanical. Their team proposed a Mainstream fan array as the most logical and fastest resolution. Mainstream designed and supplied a thirty fan array, providing this facility with significant energy savings and reduced risk of fan failure in the future.
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
