Microban® Antimicrobial Technology puts Trains on Track to a Cleaner Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coatings Tech Limited has entered into a new contract with East Midlands Trains (EMT) to apply its new COTECH BioSafe protective coating, incorporating Microban® antimicrobial technology, to all of the 162 toilets throughout the entire EMT Class 222 fleet. EMT is the very first train operating company in the UK to adopt the BioSafe coating with Microban antimicrobial product protection, enhancing surface hygiene and bringing peace of mind back to its passengers in these uncertain times.
Coatings Tech has already successfully applied its COTECH Clear Coat Easy Clean™ product to the outside of EMT’s trains, and has now embarked upon a new partnership with the train operating company to bring its protective coatings inside. Thanks to built-in Microban antimicrobial technology, COTECH BioSafe actively resists microbial growth 24/7 while being easier to keep clean, complementing EMT’s existing thorough cleaning regimes. This protective layer helps to prolong the life of train furniture, reducing the costs and time involved for repairs and redecoration in the long run.
What makes this solution unique is its longevity; BioSafe is the longest-lasting surface coating of its kind currently on the market, able to protect a surface for up to eight years, instead of requiring monthly reapplication like other similar products. In addition, Microban technology works for the coating’s entire lifetime to enhance product cleanliness and reduce the surface growth of degrading bacteria.
Graham Harvey, Global Group Director at Microban, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Coatings Tech on this project, and to see our antimicrobial technology being used for this innovative public transport application with EMT. We believe the additional surface protection offered by this unique coating will deliver much needed reassurance for both commuters and train operators alike.”
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Sarah Khan
KDM Communications Limited
St Neots, UK
Tel. +44 (0) 1480 405333
Fax: +44 (0) 1480 477833
Audrey Jestin
Coatings Tech has already successfully applied its COTECH Clear Coat Easy Clean™ product to the outside of EMT’s trains, and has now embarked upon a new partnership with the train operating company to bring its protective coatings inside. Thanks to built-in Microban antimicrobial technology, COTECH BioSafe actively resists microbial growth 24/7 while being easier to keep clean, complementing EMT’s existing thorough cleaning regimes. This protective layer helps to prolong the life of train furniture, reducing the costs and time involved for repairs and redecoration in the long run.
What makes this solution unique is its longevity; BioSafe is the longest-lasting surface coating of its kind currently on the market, able to protect a surface for up to eight years, instead of requiring monthly reapplication like other similar products. In addition, Microban technology works for the coating’s entire lifetime to enhance product cleanliness and reduce the surface growth of degrading bacteria.
Graham Harvey, Global Group Director at Microban, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Coatings Tech on this project, and to see our antimicrobial technology being used for this innovative public transport application with EMT. We believe the additional surface protection offered by this unique coating will deliver much needed reassurance for both commuters and train operators alike.”
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Sarah Khan
KDM Communications Limited
St Neots, UK
Tel. +44 (0) 1480 405333
Fax: +44 (0) 1480 477833
Audrey Jestin
KDM Communications Limited
ideas@kdm-communications.com