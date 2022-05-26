Submit Release
Air quality approval renewed for Arauco Canada Ltd.

CANADA, May 26 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Arauco Canada mill in St. Stephen.

The company operates a wood composite products manufacturing mill that produces medium-density fibreboard from hardwood chips, softwood shavings and other sources of residual wood fibre.

The company's current approval expires on June 30, with the new five-year approval taking effect on July 1. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review, which ran from Dec. 14, 2021, to April 18, 2022.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

