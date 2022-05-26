United States Online Food Delivery Market to Reach US$ 42.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 10.39%

United States Online Food Delivery Market 2022

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food through the webpage or mobile application of a restaurant or food service provider. An online food portal enables a user to conveniently browse through a wide variety of menus and the price list of various restaurants. These portals also offer a fast checkout process and secure payment options, thus providing an overall hassle-free and seamless food ordering experience to users. Furthermore, online food delivery applications require minimum human interaction, which results in fewer misunderstandings and miscommunication regarding the placed order, thereby eliminating the chances of human error. In the United States, the online food delivery system is extremely popular, owing primarily to its associated convenience.

The United States online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 23.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.39% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

Hectic working schedules and inflating income levels of the majority of the population in the United States are among the primary factors driving the market growth. With the majority of the population in the country actively engaged in professional spheres, there is little to no time left for preparing home-cooked food or having a full-course meal. Consequently, there is a significantly increasing demand for readily available meals offered majorly through various online food delivery portals.

Furthermore, technological advancements act as a crucial factor in boosting the market growth in the country. Owing to the proliferation of brands and companies providing online food delivery services, the market players are launching advanced versions of their applications with improved and user-friendly interface. They are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to upgrade their portals with the aim to have a competitive edge in the market. For instance, DoorDash, a San Francisco-based food delivery service, provides various user-friendly features on its application, including real-time tracking and scheduled deliveries. The thriving food and beverage industry and the increasing collaborations between restaurants and application developers are some of the other factors driving the market further in the country.

United States Online Food Delivery Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focussed Food Delivery System

• Logistics Based Food Delivery System

• Full-Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

