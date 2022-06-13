Mainstream Provides Efficient Fans for NJ Real Estate Facility
The existing fans at this commercial real estate facility were energy inefficient and failing. Mainstream provided efficient fan arrays.
Replacing these fans with an EC fan array made a lot of sense from the perspective of adding redundancy and reducing maintenance costs.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan arrays and coils, provided efficient new fans to a commercial real estate facility in Neptune, NJ.
— Sheldon Markham
Existing fans at a Neptune real estate facility were energy inefficient. When one of the fans failed, a significant loss of airflow occurred.
The building owner hired a contractor to propose options for a repair or replacement. The contractor quickly identified Mainstream fan arrays as the best option for upgrading the existing fans. Mainstream provided sixteen 7.5 horsepower ECM fans for each air handling unit. The cube design facilitated installation, which was completed over the course of a weekend, and with the dramatic improvement in efficiency, the Mainstream fan array paid for itself in less than two years.
“Replacing these fans with an EC fan array made a lot of sense from the perspective of adding redundancy and reducing maintenance costs,” says Sheldon Markham, Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE sales lead. “When we factored in the energy savings, it really made the decision a no-brainer for the building owners.”
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
