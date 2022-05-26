Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising cases of road accidents and the increasing traffic congestion are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 2.63 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.5 %, Market Trends – The rise in the government initiatives to prevent road accidents. ” — Emergen Research

The global Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to growing cases of road accidents due to human errors and congestion, the market for Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems is expected to expand substantially over the forecasted period. According to the World health organization, as a result of road traffic crashes, nearly 1.35 million people die per year globally. Besides, governments' rising concern and initiatives to prevent road accidents are expected to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeline. Crashes in road traffic cost most nations 3 % of their gross domestic product. Moreover, the rising preference to reduce traffic congestion is likely to augment market growth shortly.

Key participants include Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Group., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NVIDIA Corporation, AUDI AG, ŠKODA AUTO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and Continental AG among other.

Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen AG formed a partnership with Aeva Inc, a start-up from Silicon Valley, working on an essential sensor for self-driving vehicles. The ZF Friedrichshafen will use the technologies and expertise of Aeva in the manufacture of car optical sensors to mass-produce sensors that are sufficiently durable for roads outside of testing situations.

It is expected that the RADAR segment will lead the market with a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast timeframe. RADAR sensors are used for autonomous driving in order to perform driving functions that improve safety and security.

Over the forecast timeline, the Level 3 segment accounts for the largest market. The vehicle can accelerate across a slow-moving vehicle at level 3, monitor the condition, change directions, and manage momentum, acceleration, and braking.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market on the basis of component, level, method, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ECUs

Automotive Cameras

LiDAR

Ultrasonic Sensors

RADAR

Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 2

Level 3

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lane Tracking System

Vehicle Detection and Collision Avoidance System

Auto Steering and Speed Control System

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Traffic Jam Assist Systems, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

