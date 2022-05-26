Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth, Future Dynamics, Emerging Trends and Outlook by 2030 |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as medical devices, touch screens and displays, and mobile devices is driving market revenue growth

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size – USD 2.80 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size is expected to reach USD 7.67 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices and increase in reliance of customers on consumer electronics devices is driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices having high-end processors with enhanced processing capacity is driving revenue growth of the market. TIM with high thermal conductivity is beneficial in dissipating heat generated in devices, and allows optimum operational efficiency. Currently, TIM finds wide usage in IC electronic component packaging. TIM is a vital interfacing media placed between the Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) baseplate and cooling system. Rising demand for LED and LED lighting is a key factor supporting market revenue growth. For instance, TV manufacturing firms focus simultaneously on High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) technology to improve viewing content aesthetics. Furthermore, rising demand for blue LED light in quantum dots is propelling market growth.

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Henkel expanded its thermal interface materials portfolio with the launch of high thermal conductivity BERGQUIST GAP PADs for high power applications. BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM is a formulation, which offers exceptional thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within low assembly stress formulation and ultra-low modulus.

Phase change materials maintain a consistent temperature at its melting point while undergoing solid to liquid transition, enabling the material to offer exceptional temperature control between surfaces. Phase change materials find usage in construction as demand for cooler and environment friendly building is growing. TIM acts as a heat storage where heat is absorbed in summer and used in winter to manage temperature difference.

Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to superior properties such as vibration & shock resistance, resistance to chemicals, temperature variation stability, and stability to mechanical stress. These factors are driving revenue growth of the silicone segment.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Wakefield Thermal, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Fujipoly, Momentive

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, material, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyimide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Thermal Interface Materials Market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Thermal Interface Materials Marketcompetitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Flame Retardant Plastics market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability

4.2.2.2. Increasing sales of smart devices

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for electric vehicles

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for LED lighting

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive thermal interface materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.1.1. Greases & Adhesives

5.1.2. Tapes & Films

5.1.3. Gap Fillers

5.1.4. Phase Change Materials

5.1.5. Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.1.1. Silicone

6.1.2. Epoxy

6.1.3. Polyimide

6.1.4. Others

Chapter 7. Thermal Interface Materials By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.1.1. Computers

7.1.2. Telecom

7.1.3. Consumer Durables

7.1.4. Automotive Electronics

7.1.5. Medical Devices

7.1.6. Industrial Machinery

7.1.7. Others

Chapter 8. Thermal Interface Materials By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

8.1.1. Online

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

