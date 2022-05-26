Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth, Future Dynamics, Emerging Trends and Outlook by 2030 |Emergen Research
Surge in demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as medical devices, touch screens and displays, and mobile devices is driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size is expected to reach USD 7.67 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices and increase in reliance of customers on consumer electronics devices is driving market revenue growth.
Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices having high-end processors with enhanced processing capacity is driving revenue growth of the market. TIM with high thermal conductivity is beneficial in dissipating heat generated in devices, and allows optimum operational efficiency. Currently, TIM finds wide usage in IC electronic component packaging. TIM is a vital interfacing media placed between the Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) baseplate and cooling system. Rising demand for LED and LED lighting is a key factor supporting market revenue growth. For instance, TV manufacturing firms focus simultaneously on High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) technology to improve viewing content aesthetics. Furthermore, rising demand for blue LED light in quantum dots is propelling market growth.
Key Highlights from the Report
In February 2020, Henkel expanded its thermal interface materials portfolio with the launch of high thermal conductivity BERGQUIST GAP PADs for high power applications. BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM is a formulation, which offers exceptional thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within low assembly stress formulation and ultra-low modulus.
Phase change materials maintain a consistent temperature at its melting point while undergoing solid to liquid transition, enabling the material to offer exceptional temperature control between surfaces. Phase change materials find usage in construction as demand for cooler and environment friendly building is growing. TIM acts as a heat storage where heat is absorbed in summer and used in winter to manage temperature difference.
Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to superior properties such as vibration & shock resistance, resistance to chemicals, temperature variation stability, and stability to mechanical stress. These factors are driving revenue growth of the silicone segment.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Wakefield Thermal, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Fujipoly, Momentive
Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, material, application, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Greases & Adhesives
Tapes & Films
Gap Fillers
Phase Change Materials
Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Silicone
Epoxy
Polyimide
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Computers
Telecom
Consumer Durables
Automotive Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Machinery
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Online
Offline
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Thermal Interface Materials Market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Thermal Interface Materials Market competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the market.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
Finally, all aspects of the Thermal Interface Materials Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Worth USD 7.67 Billion in 2030