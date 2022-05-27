Leading IT Services Company, SoluLab simplifies Blockchain Development across the globe
SoluLab is providing full-spectrum Blockchain consulting and development services to enterprises, businesses and startups worldwide.INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Facts:
1. Indian IT majors are leaving no stone unturned to prepare a solid ground for bringing enterprise operations to Blockchain Technology, and SoluLab has the potential to emerge as a leader in this space.
2. SoluLab, a Global IT services company, tends to be the right technology partner for Blockchain Development, so enterprises can focus on scaling their businesses while keeping aside the product development aspects.
Blockchain Technology might seem impossibly complex, but you don't have to be an expert to understand its applications and benefits in day-to-day life. Providing an increased level of transparency, security, and auditability, blockchain technology can deliver several benefits that people and sectors of all kinds will feel as it continues to develop. Although it has implications in various sectors, Blockchain Development is a vast industry. The India-based Company, SoluLab, with offices in the US, Canada and Australia, simplifies Blockchain Development for enterprises, businesses and startups worldwide.
SoluLab operates with a vision to be at the forefront of Blockchain Development and provides services like Blockchain Technology Consulting, Smart Contracts Development, dApps Development, Blockchain Games Development, NFT Marketplace Development, DeFi Development and much more. Enterprises, businesses and startups can harness this confluence of capabilities as services on tap, with the flexibility to ramp up and down the explorations at their will. With SoluLab, blockchain technology no longer feels like an abstract concept – its relevance to real-world challenges is made clear. SoluLab has curated a team of 250+ members, including expert Blockchain Developers focused on delivering quality work on time. The strategic foresight and transformation roadmap of SoluLab point to the rapid acceleration of IT services and the digital ecosystem globally.
Commenting on the long-term plans of the company, Chintan and Rajat, founders of SoluLab, quoted, "By 2025, Blockchain would add a business value that will grow to over $176 billion. It would increase further to $3.1 trillion by 2030. We want to create an ecosystem for enterprises, businesses and startups so that they can tap into this trillion-dollar industry in one go. The IT services industry is huge, but we like to keep it simple. Choosing the right technology stack is the key to productivity for us. The aim is to simplify the Blockchain Development journey for the companies so that they can smoothly fulfil their visions and ramp up their game in the market. We believe in providing guaranteed results, no matter how complex the project is. That is why we provide a 14-days risk-free trial to our clients so that they will get a chance to check SoluLab's project planning, execution methodology and proactive communication."
About SoluLab
Established in 2014, SoluLab aims to provide next-generation IT solutions to enterprises, businesses and startups. It is started by two technophiles from Goldman Sachs and Citrix, who are on a mission to simplify the adaption of Blockchain Technology in different industries worldwide. Since then, they have established offices across the globe and have completed more than 1500 projects around the world. They enable IT services to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight by deploying agile digital at scale.
