Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing innovations in crypto space is driving growth of DeFi platform market

The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms market size is expected to reach USD 507.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 43.8% in 2028” — Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Decentralized Finance (Defi) Platforms Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 507.92 Billion At A Steady CAGR Of 43.8% In 2028, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Defi Is A Decentralized Financial Platform And Can Replace Middlemen Such As Brokerages And Banks. It Enables Automatic Execution Of Smart Contracts And Manages Interest Payments. These Factors Are Expected To Drive Revenue Growth Of Defi Platforms Market.

The Report Discusses In Detail The Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Market Drivers And Restraints, Limitations, Threats, And Demands Of The Decentralized Finance Platforms Market. The Study Further Assesses The Regional Market As Well As The International Market To Garner An Insight Into The Scope Of The Market. The Report Also Offers Estimations And Predictions About The Market Segment And Sub-Segments Exhibiting Promising Growth In The Forecast Timeline. The Report Also Provides Deeper Insights Into The Technological Advancements, Industrial Landscape, And Emerging Product And Technological Developments In The Decentralized Finance Platforms Market. It Offers Fruitful Insights Into The Business Sphere To Help Businesses Capitalize On The Lucrative Growth Opportunities.

Increasing Innovations In Crypto Space Is Driving Growth Of Defi Platform Market

Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Size – USD 13.01 Billion In 2020, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 43.8%, Market Trends – Development Of Cryptocurrencies Due To Advancements In Technology Is Driving Demand For Defi Platforms

Get A Free Sample Of The Report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1007

In Recent Years, Defi Platform Market Has Gained Traction Among Crypto-Enthusiasts, And Is Attracting Investors Across Regions. This Platform Operates On Blockchain Technology, And Aims To Replace Centralized Financial Institutions As They Do Not Collect Fees And Charges On Transactions. Defi Platform Offers A Whole Range Of Financial Services, Ranging From Asset Management, Borrowing, Lending, And Trading, Which Is Driving Growth Of The Market.

Ethereum Network Is Popular For Building Different Blockchain-Based Applications And Is Mostly Used For Defi Due To Its Ability To Execute Transactions And Smart Contracts. However, Ethereum Transactions Costs Are Paid In Gas, Which Is Quite Volatile. This Is Expected To Hinder Revenue Growth Of Market.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Is Broadly Segmented On The Basis Of Different Product Types, Application Range, End-Use Industries, Key Regions, And An Intensely Competitive Landscape. This Section Of The Report Is Solely Targeted At Readers Looking To Select The Most Appropriate And Lucrative Segments Of The Decentralized Finance Platforms Sector In A Strategic Manner. The Segmental Analysis Also Helps Companies Interested In This Sector Make Optimal Business Decisions And Achieve Their Desired Goals.

Some Key Highlights In The Report

In December 2020, Trusttoken Launched Defi Lending Protocol, Truefi, Allowing Users To Generate Stable, High Returns, And Enable Approved Borrowers With Quick, Fixed-Term, And Fixed-Rate With No Collaterals. The Platform Recorded USD 35 Million In The Total Value Locked (TVL) Within 24 Hours Of Going Live. Truefi Is Already Being Used By Alameda Research, Which Is A Quantitative Crypto Trading Firm That Operates In Crypto Derivatives Exchange FTX.

The Data & Analytics Segment Accounted For A Significant Revenue Share In 2020. Defi Protocols Provide A Unique Advantage For Data Analysis As Well As Decision-Making Regarding Risk Management And Financial Opportunities Due To Their Transparency In Data And Network Activities. Rapid Increase In Defi Applications Has Led To The Development Of Several Dashboards And Tools That Help Users Compare Yield And Liquidity And Assess Platform Risk.

The Smart Contract Segment Accounted For A Significant Revenue Share In 2020 As It Is The Backbone Of Defi Protocols And Applications. Smart Contracts Refer To Applications Stored In Blockchain And Have Access To Financial Institutions. Smart Contracts Act As Custodians Of Digital Transactions With Customized Criteria For Details Regarding When, How, And To Whom These Assets Can Be Released.

Defi Platform Market In Europe Accounted For A Significant Revenue Share In 2020 Due To Legislations Introduced Against Terrorism, Such As Universal Legal Framework, By The European Union (EU). Europe, Particularly The U.K., Has Been One Of The Centers Of Fintech Innovation. The Region Has The Third-Largest Center For Defi Platform Innovation After The U.S. And Singapore.

Key Players In The Market Include Compound Labs, Inc., Makerdao, Aave, Uniswap, Sushiswap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor Network, And Badger DAO.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Defi Platforms Market On The Basis Of Component, Application, And Region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blockchain Technology

Decentralized Applications (Dapps)

Smart Contracts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assets Tokenization

Compliance & Identity

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Data & Analytics

Decentralized Exchanges

Prediction Industry

Stablecoins

Others

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In Addition, The Market Is Growing At A Fast Pace And The Report Shows Us That There Are A Couple Of Key Factors Behind That. The Most Important Factor That’s Helping The Market Grow Faster Than Usual Is The Tough Competition.

Let Us Know If You Have Any Specific Requirements. We Offer Report Customization.

Thanks For Reading This Article; You Can Also Get Individual Chapter Wise Section Or Region Wise Report Version Like North America, Europe, MEA Or Asia Pacific.

Request Customization Of The Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1007

Key Points Of Decentralized Finance Platforms Market:

Extensive Coverage Of The Analysis Of The Decentralized Finance Platforms Market

Key Insights Into The Regional Spread Of The Industry In Key Geographies

Radical Insights Into The Vital Market Trends; Both Current And Emerging Trends, And Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Market

Comprehensive Coverage Of The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Overall Growth Of The Decentralized Finance Platforms Market

Complete Data About The Key Manufacturers And Vendors In The Decentralized Finance Platforms Market

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Defi Platforms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Defi Platforms Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence Of New Protocols

4.2.2.2. Rapid Innovation

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility In Prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Defi Platforms Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Blockchain Technology

5.1.2. Decentralized Applications (Dapps)

5.1.3. Smart Contracts

Chapter 6. Defi Platforms Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Assets Tokenization

6.1.2. Compliance & Identity

6.1.3. Marketplaces & Liquidity

6.1.4. Payments

6.1.5. Data & Analytics

6.1.6. Decentralized Exchanges

6.1.7. Prediction Industry

6.1.8. Stablecoins

6.1.9. Others

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decentralized-finance-platforms-market

Related reports:

rfid in healthcare market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

nucleic acid isolation and purification market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

non-invasive prenatal testing market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

in-vitro fertilization market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

medical image analytics market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-image-analytics-market

joint reconstruction devices market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, We Believe In Advancing With Technology. We Are A Growing Market Research And Strategy Consulting Company With An Exhaustive Knowledge Base Of Cutting-Edge And Potentially Market-Disrupting Technologies That Are Predicted To Become More Prevalent In The Coming Decade.

Decentralized Finance Platforms Market