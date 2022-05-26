Patient Registry Software Market by Key players and Vendors: IQVIA Holdings, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Premier

Emergen Research Logo

Patient Registry Software Market Trends – increase in application of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for the development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. The growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to the increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sectThe applicationtion and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observathave has been increasing over the past decade and is expected to continue the trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.

A primary factor expected to hamper market growth includes security- and breach-related concerns regarding patient data and information.

Key Highlights From The Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of the largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting the growth of the population health management segment.

The standalone segment is expected to account for significant revenue share going forward, as standalone patient registry software is a portable software that can work without operating systems being installed.

The government & third-party segment is expected to account for a comparatively high revenue share in the overall market during the forecast period due to the growing use of patient registry software in government organizations to treat patients with chronic diseases, provide value-based care, and decrease healthcare burden.

These government initiatives are especially being pursued more actively in countries in North America.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market based on delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Patient Registry Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Patient Registry Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Patient Registry Software market.

Radical Highlights of the Patient Registry Software Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Patient Registry Software market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

regionalal and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Patient Registry Software market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for advanced and specialized care

4.2.2.2. The growing application of EHRs in various healthcare facilities

4.2.2.3. Growing incidence of chronic conditions globally

4.2.2.4. The rising governmental initiatives for value-based treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The dearth of safety for information

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled healthcare professional

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud-based

5.1.2. On-premises

Chapter 6. Patient Registry Software Market By Database Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Database Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Public Database

6.1.2. Commercial Database

Chapter 7. Patient Registry Software Market By Registry Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Registry Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Product Registries

7.1.2. Health Service Registries

7.1.1. Product Registries

7.1.2. Health Service Registries

7.1.3. Disease Registries

