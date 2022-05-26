Nanocoatings Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nanocoatings Market Is Expected To Reach USD 22.96 Billion By 2027, According To A New Report By Emergen Research. The Nanocoatings Market Is Experiencing Rapid Growth Attributed To Its Increasing Demand In End-User Industries Such As Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, And Packaging

A Detailed Course Of Development Is Offered In The Report Along With Insights Into Businesses Connected With It, Which Include Firms, Industries, Organizations, Vendors, And Local Manufacturers. The Globally-Disrupting Incidence Has Impacted Nearly Every Aspect Of This Business Domain. However, The Latest Study Expounds On The Present Market Scenario And Forecasts The Pandemic’s Aftermath, With Respect To This Industry. Furthermore, The Major Aspects Of The Market Have Been Discussed In The Report, With Expert Opinions On The Current Status Of The Market.

Nanocoatings Market Size – USD 6,101.8 Million In 2019, Market Growth - CAGR Of 18.4%, Market Trends –Growing Of The Automotive Industry

Key Participants Include Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec Gmbh, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, And Nanogate AG, Among Others.

Additionally, The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Likely To Boost The Market Demand For Nanocoatings. The Department Of Science And Technology (DST), India, Has Given Its Approval To Apply Antiviral Nanocoatings Masks Meant To Be Used To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus. The Approval Has Been Provided For N-95 And Triple Layer Medical Masks, Under The Mission On Nano Science And Technology.

Stringent Regulatory Norms Governing The Use Of Nanotechnology And Nanomaterial May Hamper The Growth Of The Market In The Upcoming Years. The Application Of Nanotechnology Leads To Product Characteristics That Vary From The Products Manufactured Through The Conventional Process. Therefore, The Safety Evaluations/Effectiveness Of FDA-Regulated Goods That Comprise Or Involve The Usage Of Nanomaterial Should Consider The Distinctive Features And Characteristics That May Be Exhibited By Nanomaterial.

The Report Offers A Comprehensive Overview Of The Competitive Landscape And Covers Company Profiles, Production And Manufacturing Capacity, Product Portfolio, Expansion Strategies, And Business Initiatives Such As Mergers And Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships, And Product Launches And Brand Promotions Among Others.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

By Product, Antimicrobial Held The Largest Nanocoatings Markets Share In 2019 And Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 18.0% In The Forecast Period. Antibacterial Applications Of Nanocoatings Are Garnering Importance To Avert The Disastrous Impacts Of Antibiotic Resistance. Nanocoatings May Be Used As Diagnostics, Preventives, Drug Carriers, And Synergetic In The Antimicrobial Therapies.

By Distribution Channel, The Online Distribution Channel Is Projected To Grow At A Faster Rate Of 20.9% In The Period 2020-2027, As This Mode Of Distribution Has The Advantage Of Providing A Broader Exposure To The Product Produced By The Manufacturers, Especially With The Proliferation Of Smart Devices And Internet Connectivity.

By Industry Vertical, The Building & Construction Sector Is Likely To Grow At A Rate Of 18.5% In The Period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings Are The Thin Film Coatings Of The Nanoscale Range That Are Implemented To Protect The Surface Of Numerous Construction Materials, Such As Glass, Concrete, Marble, Steel, And Sand Limestone, Among Others. These Coatings Assist In Protecting Them From Friction Reduction, Heat Resistance, Corrosion, And Environmental Influences, Including Algae, Moss, Water, And Oil Stains.

North America Dominated The Nanocoatings Market In 2019 And Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 17.7% In The Forecast Period. The Market Dominance Of The North American Market Is Owing To The Growth Of The Healthcare Industry, Advancement In Technology, And The Presence Of Market Players In The Region.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Nanocoatings products is expected to drive the demand for Nanocoatings , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Nanocoatings Market On The Basis Of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, And Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-To-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fingerprints

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Marine

Energy

Water Treatment

Packaging

Others

Regional Overview:

The Global Nanocoatings Market Has Been Categorized On The Basis Of Key Geographical Regions Into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa. It Evaluates The Presence Of The Global Nanocoatings Market In The Major Regions With Regards To Market Share, Market Size, Revenue Contribution, Sales Network And Distribution Channel, And Other Key Elements.

Key Questions Addressed In The Report:

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Nanocoatings Market?

Who Are The Key Manufacturers In This Market Space?

Who Are The Distributors, Traders And Dealers Of This Market?

What Are The Market Opportunities And Risks Affecting The Performance Of The Vendors In The Global Nanocoatings Market?

What Are The Sales And Revenue Estimations For The Top Manufacturers In This Market Over The Projected Timeline?

