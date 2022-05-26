Next-generation display materials Market Size, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight, slim displays with high resolution is fueling revenue growth of the global next-generation display materials market.

Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size – USD 155.71 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trend –Advancements in electronics industry. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.

OLED displays consist of one layer of substrate, encapsulation technology, polarizer, electrode, emitter, and organic layer components. Glass and plastic are two major components used as substrate. Emitter and organic layers are made of organic plastic molecules that help transport electrons from cathode to produce light.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2021, Samsung Display Company launched a new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This OLED display will help to reduce power consumption by up to 16%.

The OLED segment in the global next-generation display materials market is expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. OLED technology is used in almost all advanced display devices and panels.

The market in Europe accounted for a double-digit revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on display materials, and support for research and development by governments are key factors expected to continue to support growth of the market in the region.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Next-Generation Display Materials market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Next-Generation Display Materials industry are:

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others

The Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Next-Generation Display Materials market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Next-Generation Display Materials market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Next-Generation Display Materials market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Next-generation display materials market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size Worth USD 380.03 Billion by 2028