5g chipset Market Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe - Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics

Increasing machine-to-machine connections and growing demand for mobile broadband services are some key factors driving global 5G chipset market growth.

5G Chipset Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.

However, high hardware costs associated with terrestrial network densification is expected to restrain growth of the global 5G chipset market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key Highlights of Report

6GHz segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing offerings of 5G chipset modules serving the sub-6GHz band from major industry leaders in smartphones is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The 7 nm segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to increasing use of 7nm processing nodes in designing 5G chipset modules.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.

The Global 5g chipset Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the 5g chipset Market profiled in the report include:

Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Chipset market on the basis of frequency, type, processing node, application, end-use, and region:

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis of the 5g chipset Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the 5g chipset market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the 5g chipset market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global 5g chipset market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

