Sahara Issue: Suriname Expresses Full Support to Moroccan Autonomy Plan

MOROCCO, May 26 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, on Wednesday expressed his country's "full support" to the Moroccan autonomy plan as the unique basis for a political solution to

Mr. Ramdin reaffirmed the recognition of the Republic of Suriname of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara, says a joint communiqué issued at the end of talks held in Rabat between the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his counterpart from Suriname.

In this respect, the government of Suriname has decided to open a consulate general in Dakhla, noted in the joint statement.

24 countries have already opened consulates in the cities of Dakhla (12 countries) and Laayoune (12 countries).

During these talks, Mr. Bourita informed Mr. Ramdin of the latest developments of the Sahara issue and underlined the international community's support to Morocco's Autonomy Plan under the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco, as the unique basis for a consensual political solution to the regional dispute.

The Moroccan official reiterated, in this regard, the commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco to the ongoing political process led under the exclusive auspices of the United Nations, the document adds.

Suriname's position is part of a wave of support for the national cause expressed by several countries around the world, particularly in the Caribbean region. A total of 12 countries out of 14 in this region have changed their positions in favor of Morocco on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

MAP 25 mai 2022