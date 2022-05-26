Arooga’s (RT100) comes up with a variety of attractive offers

Arooga’s (RT100) is providing a variety of new offers

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arooga’s RT100, a grille house and sports bar at 327 Star Road, Allentown, PA 18106 has come up with a host of new offers. This Allentown restaurant certainly has a lot to offer to the diners and sports fans that come to their place. Its extensive menu and lengthy list of beer options are pretty alluring. The list of appetizers at this place starts with Amish Perogies for $7.99, which is a traditional dish made from cheese and potato dumplings mixed with homemade sweet chili sour cream. Most of the appetizers go well with a drink. One of the other great things about this place is that it is family-friendly as well. One could just take their family for a sports match viewing and enjoy food with drinks at the place.

A signature item on their appetizer menu is the Buffalo Chicken Dip which is made from antibiotic-free chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, crumbles of bleu cheese, tortilla chips that have been freshly fried, all of which are gluten-free. For people who can handle the spice, there are the Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders that include hand-breaded, antibiotic free chicken tenders mixed with Nashville hot infused oil, dill pickles, and a side slaw. Among the new attractive offers being introduced by this restaurant, there is the option of free delivery as well. The restaurant has announced that every week, there would be free delivery on Tuesday. The free delivery option would no doubt be able to endear the restaurant to its customers.

Also, many people prefer eating meals in the comfort of their own homes. However, people eating a meal from Arooga’s RT100 in their homes would no doubt miss out on the ambiance. The whole place has a happening vibe to it that is hard to match. Also, watching a game with other sports fans is an experience in itself. For vegetarian people as well, Arooga’s offers a lot. They have a separate section on vegetarian appetizers. They offer faux wings in that category, which are plant-based boneless style wings, with a choice of wing sauce, organic carrot, celery, house bleu cheese, or buttermilk ranch. While 14 faux wings are available for a total of $24.99, 21 faux wings are available for $36.99.

The restaurant also provides the option to people for customizing their wings, however, they may like them. The place also serves what it labels as “Award winning wings”. It is certainly one of the best options available on the menu. In addition to the usual serving of wings in various quantities, there is also the option for gluten-free wings. There are also great burger options. There is the “It’s So Gouda” burger, which comes for $12.99. The burger comes with smoked Gouda, Applewood smoked bacon, horseradish aioli, green leaf lettuce, red onion, pickle, and brioche. A gluten-free option for the burger is also available. To attract kids to their restaurant, Arooga’s has also started a “Kids eat free on Monday” offer. There is little doubt that the kids would love the delicious food served up by Arooga’s RT100 as well.