Avid Crafters Provide Valuable Insights and Suggestions Through Altenew Focus Groups
Altenew’s focus groups aim to gather valuable insights and suggestions from its loyal customers to provide the best service and products.
Focus groups started from our desire to better serve our customers by hearing their in-depth feedback and suggestions on top of our regular surveys and polls”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading paper crafting company, is committed to providing the best possible experience for its customers. To do this, they have started conducting focus groups with their most loyal and valued customers. These focus groups aim to get insights and suggestions from participants on everything from website experience and customer service to new product development and newsletter campaigns. The feedback received will help guide Altenew as it continues to create innovative paper crafting products and services that meet the needs of paper crafters around the world.
— May Park, Altenew’s Marketing Director
As part of its quest to understand its customers and fans, this New York-based paper crafting store began conducting focus groups back in August 2021. The focus groups were held via Zoom with selected participants and a member of Altenew’s leadership team. Interested participants can sign up through a form sent via Altenew’s newsletter. Each focus group tackles a different topic but shares the same goal - to deliver what the customers want and need.
Marketing Director May Park kickstarted the very first focus group and discussed the customers’ website experience. “Focus groups started from our desire to better serve our customers by hearing their in-depth feedback and suggestions on top of our regular surveys and polls,” May shared when asked about the purpose of Altenew focus groups. “I was impressed to see a huge customer response when we collected their applications in June 2021. They were excited to be a part of our focus group and discuss items with their fellow crafters. We truly appreciate their valuable feedback and support.”
So far, Altenew has hosted focus groups about Altenew Academy, customer support experience, development of new products, newsletter campaigns, website experience, and brand messaging strategy. However, it doesn’t stop there. The crafting company hopes to continue reaching out to its valued customers and getting their feedback and opinions on future products, videos, resources, social media channels, etc. Giving back to its customers is a vital part of the company’s mission, so every participant is rewarded with a gift card to the Altenew store.
A focus group is a widely used marketing tool that aims to gather qualitative data from customers in an interactive setting. Even the most successful brands rely on this effective marketing research strategy. Customer expectations are constantly changing, so it’s crucial to stay on top of the trends and develop products and services that fit their wants and needs. Altenew understands the importance of its customers’ perspectives and experiences and hopes that an open and honest discussion would yield new ideas and practical suggestions on how it can enhance its services.
The recommendations gathered during these focus groups, along with a few survey results, have already helped Altenew make necessary changes to its website, newsletter campaigns, customer service, etc. Moreover, these suggestions proved valuable in guiding the Product Development Team in finding fresh and innovative paper crafting trends.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
