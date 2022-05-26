Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydraulic fracturing market size is expected to grow to $50.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.68%. According to the global hydraulic fracturing market research, rising demand for oil and gas from offshore assets is driving the growth of the market.

The hydraulic fracturing market consists of sales of hydraulic fracturing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the process of creating fractures in an oil or gas-bearing rock formation by injecting a high-pressure liquid into the wells. In the process, once the wells are drilled, cased and cemented, small perforations are made throughout the pipe by injecting a fluid mixture, which consists of 90% of water, 9.5% of sand and 0.5% of additives to create microfractures.

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hydraulic fracturing market. The companies operating in hydraulic fracturing are adopting advanced technologies such as automation, real-time tracking systems, live 3D visualization systems, and other technologies, as they offer efficiency in hydraulic fracturing operations with automated controls and better visibility. For instance, in October 2020, Halliburton, an American multinational corporation actively involved in hydraulic fracturing operations, introduced SmartFleet, the first intelligent automated fracturing system. The automated fracturing system includes automated actions while pumping to improve near-wellbore and far-field fracture placement and directly manage frac hits. SmartFleet gives operators real-time fracture control while pumping the integrating subsurface fracture measurements, live 3D visualization, and real-time fracture commands.

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segments

By Technology: Plug and Perf, Sliding Sleeve

By Fluid Type: Slick Water-Based Fluid, Foam-Based Fluid, Gelled Oil-Based Fluid, Others

By Well Type: Horizontal Well, Vertical Well

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Geography: The global hydraulic fracturing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydraulic fracturing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hydraulic fracturing market, hydraulic fracturing global market share, hydraulic fracturing global market segments and geographies, hydraulic fracturing market players, hydraulic fracturing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hydraulic fracturing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Calfrac Well Service, Trican Well Service, Nine Energy Services, FTS International, U.S. Well Services, Liberty Oilfield Services, ProPetro Holding Corp, Tacrom Services Srl, Weatherford, Basic Energy Services Inc, STEP Energy Services, Petro Welt Technologies AG, and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

